NTPC plans ₹14,000 crore investment in Chhattisgarh gasification project

State-run NTPC is planning to invest ₹14,000 crore to set up a coal gasification project at Talaipalli in Chhattisgarh, with the company expecting around ₹2,000 crore in government financial support under the Centre’s coal gasification scheme, a senior executive said.

The project will produce synthetic natural gas (SNG) at a cost of $13 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) and will have an annual production capacity of 0.5 million tonnes, the executive said. “NTPC is waiting for the Viability Gap Funding (VGF) from the government before it starts the work. The company already has the land there,” he said.

The executive said the company has already completed preliminary feasibility studies and prepared the detailed project report (DPR), and once the government approves the proposal, it expects to receive around ₹2,000 crore in VGF, after which work will start.

NTPC was among the applicants in the first round of the Centre’s ₹37,500 crore Scheme for Promotion of Surface Coal and Lignite Gasification Projects. The first round received seven applications, with NTPC’s proposal being for SNG. The other applicants included Adani Enterprises, Talcher Fertilisers, Gallantt Ispat and Shyam Sel & Power.

The scheme, approved by the Union Cabinet in May, aims to promote the conversion of domestic coal and lignite into value-added products including SNG, syngas, methanol, ammonia, urea, hydrogen and synthetic fuels. It has a total financial outlay of ₹37,500 crore and targets utilisation of around 75 million tonnes of coal and lignite, contributing towards the national target of 100 million tonnes of coal gasification capacity by 2030.

Under the scheme, financial incentives of up to 20 per cent of the eligible plant and machinery cost are available, subject to prescribed ceilings. The incentive for a single project is capped at ₹5,000 crore. The executive said the company is confident about finding a market for the SNG produced at the proposed plant.

The company plans to fund the project through debt and is confident of securing financing from banks, according to the executive. NTPC is also evaluating technology options for the project and is in discussions with several technology providers, mainly foreign companies. The project is expected to be commissioned in four to five years.

NTPC also plans to participate in the second round of the Centre’s coal gasification scheme. The second round of applications opened on September 8, immediately after the conclusion of the first round, with subsequent application windows scheduled to open at two-month intervals. The Ministry of Coal has said it will provide regular opportunities for eligible entities to participate.

The government's scheme is part of its broader push to expand coal gasification as a means of producing value-added fuels and chemicals from domestic coal and reducing import dependence. The Centre has said the new scheme could catalyse investments of ₹2.5–3 trillion across around 25 projects. It builds on an earlier ₹8,500 crore coal gasification scheme approved in January 2024, under which eight projects are under implementation.