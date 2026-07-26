Odisha begins land acquisition for IndianOil's ₹61,077 cr Paradip project

More than a year after Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC) signed a deal with the Odisha government for its biggest-ever single-location investment, the ₹61,077-crore Paradip Petrochemical Complex saw the commencement of land acquisition for the mega project. The state government has started the mandatory Social Impact Assessment (SIA) for acquiring private land for the integrated petrochemical complex. This project is expected to transform Paradip into one of India's largest petrochemical manufacturing hubs. The mega petrochemical complex will be anchored by a world-scale 1.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) dual-feed naphtha cracker and a host of downstream petrochemical units, besides the proposed Paradip plastic park.

The project is expected to catalyse investments in downstream plastics, chemicals and manufacturing industries while creating thousands of direct and indirect jobs.

The revenue and disaster management department has issued a notification for the acquisition of 219.617 acres of private land at Badakantakandha village under Erasama tehsil of Jagatsinghpur district of Odisha.

The private land parcel is part of around 2,200 acres required for the project and is located adjacent to IOC's existing Paradip refinery.

The land acquisition will be carried out through the Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Idco). “The SIA process is expected to be completed within four months. The project work will commence soon once the land acquisition is over. The petrochemical complex is expected to become the cornerstone of Odisha's ambition to emerge as a major petrochemicals manufacturing hub,” a senior official told Business Standard.

In April last year, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed for the project in the presence of Hardeep Singh Puri, Union minister of petroleum and natural gas, and Mohan Charan Majhi, Odisha chief minister, and other senior dignitaries in New Delhi.

According to plans of the state-owned oil major, a wide range of petrochemical products, including polypropylene (PP), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), phenol, isopropyl alcohol (IPA) and butadiene will be produced at the integrated petrochemical complex.

It would provide critical feedstock for sectors such as pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, paints, adhesives, packaging and plastics.

Officials said the project is expected to reduce import dependence, attract large-scale downstream investments, encourage growth of the proposed Paradip plastic park and generate substantial direct and indirect employment across the region.

Built around the existing 15 MTPA Paradip refinery, the dual-feed cracker will enhance value addition from crude oil while positioning the company as a leading player in India's rapidly growing petrochemicals sector. The project is expected to be completed over the next four to five years after the completion of statutory clearances, land acquisition and construction. "The integrated complex will also strengthen the competitiveness of eastern India's manufacturing sector by ensuring the availability of raw materials for thousands of micro, small and medium enterprises," officials added.