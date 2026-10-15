Odisha needs ₹1.1 trn to expand renewable energy, storage and grid infra

Odisha will require around ₹1.1 trillion of investment in renewable energy, storage and power transmission over the next decade to build a more diversified and resilient growth model by scaling up clean energy, according to a new report.

The state needs to add 10.7 gigawatt (GW) of renewable energy capacity between 2025-26 and 2035-36, along with 2.7 GW of pumped storage, 0.13 GW of battery storage and intra-state transmission upgrades, based on the Resource Adequacy Report of the Central Electricity Authority (CEA).

“The total estimated investment requirement is ₹1,09,980 crore, or nearly ₹1.1 trillion. Renewable energy accounts for 67 per cent of this requirement, storage for 21 per cent and grid infrastructure for 12 per cent,” the US-based Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) said in a report.

The investment requirement varies depending on the timing of capacity additions and is expected to peak at about ₹20,827 crore in 2029-30, the report, titled Sustainable Finance for a Just Transition in Odisha, said.

Odisha has substantial untapped potential to bridge its energy-transition investment gap.

The state has an estimated solar potential of 139.5 GW, of which about 0.82 GW, or less than 1 per cent, has been installed.

It also has 12.13 GW of wind potential but no grid-connected wind capacity so far.

Hydropower capacity, meanwhile, has reached about 2.2 GW against an estimated potential of 7.6 GW.

With adequate investment in generation, storage and grid infrastructure, Odisha could also play a larger role in supplying renewable electricity to other states, the report said.

Odisha’s power system remains heavily dependent on coal, while the state’s finances are also significantly linked to fossil fuels.

In 2024-25, Odisha received an estimated ₹14,148 crore from coal and petroleum resources, equivalent to 13.1 per cent of its own tax and non-tax revenue.

This was down from 16.2 per cent in 2022-23.

The report said the decline did not only reflect growth in alternative revenue streams, but also stagnation in overall fossil-fuel revenues and a sharp fall in coal-related receipts.

Fossil-fuel-linked sectors also account for about a third of the state’s gross value added, underscoring the challenge of managing Odisha’s transition towards a cleaner energy economy.