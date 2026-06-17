Odisha clears ₹76,612 crore investments, enters lab-grown diamond sector

Three large-scale lab-grown diamond manufacturing projects were among 20 major industrial proposals with a cumulative investment of ₹76,611.86 crore that received approval from the Odisha government on Wednesday, signalling the state's entry into the global gemstone manufacturing sector.

For the first time, the High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA), headed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, approved investments in lab-grown diamond manufacturing, with all three projects proposed in Khordha district.

Kira Diam LLP will invest ₹7,000 crore in a diamond manufacturing unit expected to generate 5,100 jobs. Anjali Labtech Limited has proposed an investment of ₹1,617.50 crore, creating 2,000 employment opportunities, while Grow Magnificent Private Limited will invest ₹1,200 crore and generate another 1,000 jobs.

Push into critical minerals and advanced materials

The state also approved investments in rare-earth and critical mineral-based industries, which are increasingly important for India's clean energy and electric mobility ambitions.

N A N Magnetech Private Limited received approval to set up a manufacturing unit for high-performance electric vehicle-grade neodymium-iron-boron (NdFeB) magnets in Khordha or Cuttack with an investment of ₹1,250 crore.

Larsen & Toubro Ltd will establish a ₹2,400 crore permanent magnet manufacturing facility in Ganjam, while World Titanium Industry Private Limited will invest ₹2,800 crore in a titanium dioxide slag and pigment manufacturing unit, also in Ganjam.

Green energy manufacturing gains momentum

Among green energy projects, Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited secured approval for a ₹10,000 crore facility in Ganjam to manufacture solar ingots, wafers and photovoltaic cells.

Saatvik Solar Industries Private Limited will establish a solar photovoltaic cell manufacturing unit with an investment of ₹1,709.81 crore.

In the pharmaceutical sector, Nectar Lifesciences Limited received approval for a ₹1,170 crore manufacturing facility in Sambalpur, while Jupiter Wagons Limited will invest ₹1,500 crore in a railway coach manufacturing unit in Jajpur.

Steel sector dominates investment pipeline

Steel and allied industries accounted for the largest share of the approved investments.

Rashmi Metallurgical Industry Private Limited received clearance for a ₹15,000 crore integrated steel plant in Jajpur with a capacity of four million tonnes per annum (mtpa), making it the single largest project approved at the meeting.

Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited will invest ₹7,580 crore in a one-million-tonne integrated steel manufacturing facility in Sambalpur.

SMC Power Generation Limited secured approvals for two expansion projects in Jharsuguda. Its Badmal unit will invest ₹5,350 crore and the Hirma unit ₹3,800 crore to expand integrated steel and cement operations.

BR Steel & Power Private Limited will establish a 1.2 mtpa integrated steel plant in Sambalpur with an investment of ₹2,400 crore.

Other approvals include a ₹1,200 crore iron ore beneficiation plant by Orissa Alloy Steel Private Limited in Sundargarh and a ₹1,642 crore specialty steel manufacturing facility by Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Limited in Jajpur.

Power and infrastructure projects

In the power sector, Rajapuspa Renova LLP received approval for a pumped-storage hydroelectric project in Malkangiri with an investment of ₹5,220 crore.

KU Urja Private Limited will invest ₹2,471.98 crore in a coal-based thermal power plant in Jharsuguda.

In the chemicals and downstream manufacturing segment, Singhal Steel and Power Private Limited proposed a ₹1,300.57 crore aluminium downstream products manufacturing facility in Rayagada.

The 20 approved projects are expected to generate more than 50,500 jobs across nine districts of the state.

The approvals come as the BJP government in Odisha completes two years in office. Chief Minister Majhi said the investment proposals reflected growing investor confidence in the state.

“This time we have investment proposals from emerging sectors such as lab-grown diamonds, green energy equipment, rare-earth mineral value addition, advanced materials and renewable energy, alongside traditional sectors like steel, power and chemicals,” he said.