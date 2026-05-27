Odisha govt to review Vedanta's ₹2 trillion investment plans every 15 days

In a bid to fast-track one of the biggest investments, the Odisha government has decided to monitor the progress and implementation of Vedanta Group’s proposed industrial projects worth over ₹2 trillion every 15 days to ensure early commencement of work and timely execution.

The decision was taken during a meeting between Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal at Lok Seva Bhawan here on Wednesday, where the company’s proposed investments, required clearances, infrastructure support and its ambitious expansion plans in the state were reviewed.

Vedanta has emerged as one of the largest investors in the state with plans to establish a 6 million tonne per annum (mtpa) alumina refinery in Rayagada district, a 3 mtpa smelter in Dhenkanal district and a 6,000 megawatt (MW) power project in Dhenkanal to support the aluminium complex.

The company is also developing an integrated downstream aluminium park along with coal- and bauxite-based industrial infrastructure near its Jharsuguda smelter complex. The 253-acre Vedanta Aluminium Park is being developed as a sustainability-driven industrial cluster to manufacture advanced aluminium products for high-growth sectors such as aerospace, electric vehicles and defence.

“The projects are expected to play a major role in accelerating industrialisation in Odisha and create large-scale employment opportunities. The integrated ecosystem is expected to encourage the growth of thousands of MSMEs and generate lakhs of direct and indirect jobs across the state,” said an official.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the state government has already allocated land for the alumina refinery in Rayagada and the power plant and aluminium smelter projects in Dhenkanal. Development of supporting infrastructure and other essential facilities for the projects is currently underway.

The company’s newly allocated coal block is expected to become operational within this year, while the Ministry of Railways has also approved a proposed rail connectivity project near Vedanta’s upcoming bauxite mining area.

During the meeting, the chief minister said the proposed investments would create substantial employment opportunities for the youth of Odisha and contribute significantly to the state’s long-term economic growth. He said the government would undertake a review of the projects every fortnight to ensure that work begins as per schedule and implementation hurdles are resolved promptly.

Majhi said the investments would provide a major boost to industrial and infrastructure development, particularly in the central and southern regions of Odisha, and support the state’s broader vision of becoming a $500-billion economy by 2036.

Appreciating the approach of the government, Agarwal said the projects, once completed, would usher in a major economic transformation in Odisha by creating jobs, strengthening local enterprises and building a future-ready industrial ecosystem.

He thanked the chief minister for extending support to the company’s investment plans and reiterated Vedanta’s commitment to contributing to the state’s growth story.

Vedanta Aluminium is India’s largest aluminium producer, accounting for over half of the country’s output at 2.42 million tonnes in FY25. The company has already invested over ₹1 trillion in Odisha and has announced an additional investment pipeline of over ₹2 trillion spanning aluminium, power, mining and associated sectors.

Hemant Sharma, additional chief secretary, industries department; Saswat Mishra, additional chief secretary to the chief minister; and Arabinda Kumar Padhee, additional chief secretary, revenue and disaster management department, were present along with senior officials of the Vedanta Group.