Odisha govt unveils GO-EAST, amends IPR to spur industrial growth

Odisha on Friday unveiled two major initiatives to reshape its industrial growth strategy by launching the GO-EAST policy and announcing key amendments to its Industrial Policy Resolution (IPR) during the Eastern Region Council meeting of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in Bhubaneswar.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launched the new initiatives to accelerate industrialisation in backward districts, while asserting that the state is no longer merely attracting investments but implementing them at a record pace. This was the first time that the CII Eastern Region Council meeting was held in Odisha.

Addressing industry leaders, Majhi said the "next major chapter of India's growth story is being written in Eastern India" in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Purvodaya, and Odisha is leading the transformation.

"We have approved 477 projects worth nearly Rs 9.5 trillion since June 2024, which are expected to generate around six lakh jobs. As many as 152 projects worth over Rs 3.11 trillion have already reached the implementation stage. The time required to establish industries has been reduced from 400 days to less than 160 days under Deregulation 1.0 and 2.0, and our target is to further reduce it to under 100 days," he said.

The CM announced amendments to the IPR 2022 to promote non-mineral-based industries in 15 backward and less-industrialised districts, including Balangir, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Kandhamal, Boudh and Gajapati. The revised policy seeks to diversify Odisha's industrial landscape by promoting industries such as textiles, food processing, engineering, chemicals, electronics and other value-added manufacturing sectors in regions that have historically lagged in industrial development. "Companies will receive additional incentives for investing in sectors beyond mining and minerals in these 15 districts," he said.

He said the dedicated investment platform — Government of Odisha-Eastern Investment Accelerator and Special Task Force (GO-EAST) — is expected to attract industries from eastern and northeastern states while facilitating rapid project approvals and industrial expansion. A 'GO-EAST Cell' will be formed along with a special Go SWIFT module for real-time monitoring and tracking of the investment process and grant status, he said.

Inviting investors, Majhi said industries could expand into Odisha without compromising their existing industrial base or markets in their home states. "Invest in Odisha while keeping your market safe in your own state. Through the GO-EAST platform, we will provide opportunity, security and complete government support," he said.

Industries and Skill Development Minister Sampad Chandra Swain said Odisha's young workforce and industry-oriented skill development programmes have become one of the state's biggest competitive advantages. The government, he said, is equipping youth, including women, with modern industrial skills so that investors can readily access trained manpower. "The new initiatives will usher in a new era of industrialisation in Odisha's border and backward districts," Swain said.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Industries and Home departments Hemant Sharma said Odisha is steadily emerging as the industrial model for eastern India in the same way Gujarat transformed western India. "The state has created a record in grounding 40 per cent of the approved projects in one year. Due to our industrial infrastructure, improved air and port connectivity, Odisha has become a major manufacturing gateway for eastern India," he said.

Calling for a new regional approach to industrialisation, Sharma proposed the development of cross-border industrial corridors such as Rourkela-Raipur-Ranchi, Kharagpur-Balasore and Berhampur-Visakhapatnam, similar to successful manufacturing clusters like Hosur-Bengaluru, Surat-Mumbai and the Delhi-NCR region. "We must think beyond administrative boundaries and build a borderless industrial East," he added.

The state also signed MoUs with seven companies involving proposed investments of around Rs 24,823 crore in the presence of the chief minister, who also held extensive interactions with industry leaders and corporate executives to discuss investment opportunities, ease of doing business and the state's long-term industrial roadmap.

Shyam Metallicks and Singhal Steel and Power have proposed to invest Rs 20,000 crore and Rs 1,301 crore, respectively, in the chemicals sector, followed by K Urja's Rs 2,472 crore in the power sector and CESC Green Energy's Rs 684 crore in the green energy equipment segment. Similarly, Nandaraj Textile will invest Rs 169 crore in an apparel unit, while Hebe Steel and Mascot Steel will invest Rs 100 crore and Rs 98 crore, respectively, in the steel and metal downstream sectors.

Rudra Chatterjee, deputy chairman of CII Eastern Region, and Anil Kumar Singh, chairman of the CII Odisha State Council, also addressed the gathering, highlighting the need for stronger collaboration between governments and industry to unlock eastern India's vast economic potential.