Odisha loses ₹4,162 crore to iron ore undervaluation, steps up checks

Odisha has incurred a revenue loss of Rs 4,162.79 crore in two years due to undervaluation of iron ore, even as the state government has strengthened surveillance to plug loopholes in mineral dispatch and grade reporting.

Data obtained from the state’s Steel and Mines Department indicated that the state government had lost Rs 4,162.79 crore during the financial years 2020–21 and 2021–22 due to undervaluation of the price of iron ore transported via Joda-Koida-Jajpur Road corridors, through which substantial quantities of iron ore from mining zones were dispatched during the period.

Citing the findings of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, the department said the highest estimated loss was linked to the Jajang iron ore mines at Rs 2,877.27 crore, followed by Jaribahal iron ore mines at Rs 703.66 crore, Roida-II iron ore mines at Rs 215.27 crore, Gonua block at Rs 185.15 crore, Nuagaon iron ore mines at Rs 153.79 crore, and Thakurani iron ore mines at Rs 27.65 crore.

The audit detected several instances of “grade drop”, where higher-grade ore was allegedly reported as lower-grade across several iron ore and manganese mining blocks. These discrepancies triggered differential royalty demands amounting to hundreds of crores.

Replying to a related question in the Assembly on Thursday, Steel and Mines Minister Bibhuti Bhusab Jena said the government is aware of allegations and audit observations indicating misclassification of high-grade minerals as low-grade by certain mining operators to evade royalty and other statutory payments.

“Major cases surfaced in the Koida and Joda mining circles during 2022–23. Following investigations by departmental committees, three companies were issued notices for under-reporting ore grades. The total differential demand across five such cases stands at approximately Rs 579.72 crore,” he said.

He, however, informed that no recoveries have been made so far as leaseholders have either moved legal forums or secured stay orders from the revisional authority under the Union Ministry of Steel and Mines, which has restrained coercive action pending submission of the state government’s response.

The minister said the state government has adopted new strategies and notified the Odisha Mineral (Prevention of Theft, Smuggling and Illegal Mining and Regulation of Possession, Storage, Trading and Transportation) Rules, 2025, to ensure mandatory neutral third-party sampling, automated grade analysis, and real-time digital monitoring to prevent under-grading and maintain transparency in mineral dispatch.

“The new rules mandate AI-driven monitoring mechanisms to curb illegal mining, misreporting of high-grade ore as low-grade, and unauthorised transportation of minerals. We hope these measures will enhance transparency, stop illegal mining activities, and minimise revenue leakage,” Jena added.