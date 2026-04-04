Odisha Mining Corporation FY26 mineral production hits record 44.82 MT

Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) has posted its strongest-ever operational and financial performance in financial year 2025-26, achieving record mineral production of 44.82 million tonnes (MT) and clocking its highest-ever revenue of around Rs 25,300 crore.

The state-run miner’s performance was driven primarily by a sharp rise in iron ore output, which reached an all-time high of 40.02 MT, registering a 12.06 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth. Chrome ore production also witnessed robust growth, increasing 25.19 per cent to 1.69 MT.

Similarly, bauxite output stood at 2.83 MT, with mines meeting their production targets through sustained efforts and focused execution. Limestone production, though relatively small, contributed 0.24 MT to the overall tally.

The surge in production translated into strong sales performance, with total mineral dispatches touching 42.5 MT during the financial year. Iron ore dominated the sales basket at 38.26 MT, followed by bauxite at 2.6 MT and chrome ore at 1.4 MT. Limestone recorded 0.23 MT in sales.

Officials attributed the record output to improved operational efficiencies, better inter-departmental coordination, and enhanced execution across mining clusters. The corporation has also increasingly deployed technology-driven systems to optimise extraction, logistics, and safety standards.

What drove OMC’s record production in FY26?

Beyond production metrics, OMC underscored its continued focus on scientific and sustainable mining practices. Measures such as dust suppression systems, afforestation drives, water conservation initiatives, and adoption of IT-enabled monitoring systems have been scaled up across its mining areas to minimise environmental impact while maintaining productivity.

How is OMC supporting local communities through CSR?

The company also highlighted its ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) interventions in mining-affected regions. These include targeted programmes in healthcare, education, drinking water supply, sanitation, livelihood generation, skill development, and rural infrastructure, aimed at ensuring inclusive development alongside industrial growth.

The latest performance reinforces OMC’s central role in supporting Odisha’s mineral-based industrial ecosystem and contributing to the state’s economy, even as demand for key raw materials such as iron ore and chrome remains strong in domestic and global markets.

What is OMC’s latest collaboration in mining innovation?

Last month, this gold category state PSU signed a pact with the Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad (IIT-ISM) – TEXMiN Foundation, a technology research park, for capacity building, research and innovation, academic partnership, and sustainable and digitally enabled mining practices.

As part of the agreement, both entities will create a robust framework for professional development, innovation, and technology-led transformation by combining academic excellence, translational research, and industry engagement for safer, smarter, and more sustainable mining operations.