Odisha, NCCR sign pact on marine planning under Indo-Norway initiative

The Odisha government on Wednesday inked a pact with the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR) under the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences to implement a special marine spatial plan (MSP) for maintaining the balance between the coastal economy and the marine environment in the state.

With this, Odisha became the first state in the country to roll out the second phase of India’s sustainable ocean planning initiative. The agreement was formally signed by Pooja Mishra, additional secretary of the state’s Science and Technology department, and R S Kankara, director of NCCR, in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

The MSP framework, officials said, seeks to scientifically allocate and manage marine and coastal resources to reduce conflicts among competing sectors such as fisheries, tourism, ports and offshore energy, while ensuring the protection of fragile marine ecosystems. The initiative comes at a time when Odisha’s 574-km coastline is witnessing increasing pressure from industrial expansion, port-led development and climate change-induced vulnerabilities.

Describing the MSP as a transformative step, the Chief Minister said it would strengthen the state’s blue economy while safeguarding marine biodiversity. “The plan will promote sustainable livelihoods for coastal communities and set a new benchmark in integrated coastal and marine planning,” he said, underlining that economic development and environmental protection must go hand in hand.

India’s Sustainable Ocean Planning programme, launched in 2019 in collaboration with Norway, has already been piloted in Puducherry and Lakshadweep. Odisha’s inclusion in the second phase marks an expansion of the initiative to more complex and resource-intensive coastal geographies. The collaboration with Norway brings technical expertise in marine data mapping, ecosystem-based management and spatial planning tools.

Odisha’s coastal belt is rich in biodiversity and supports lakhs of livelihoods dependent on fishing and allied activities. However, rising demand from sectors such as ports, aquaculture, tourism and renewable ocean energy has intensified the need for a scientific and integrated planning mechanism. MSP is expected to address these competing demands through data-driven zoning and regulatory frameworks.

The Chief Minister linked the initiative to the state’s broader development vision, stating that sustainable coastal management would be critical to achieving the goals of Viksit Odisha and Viksit India @2047. The Odisha Marine Biotechnology Research and Innovation Corridor (OMBRIC), launched in August last year, would complement MSP by promoting biotechnology-led solutions for marine conservation and economic development, he said.

Union Earth Sciences Secretary M Ravichandran emphasised that the MSP would play a crucial role in addressing climate change challenges while ensuring economic growth. “For India’s Vision 2047, growth across sectors must be aligned with sustainability. MSP is an important tool to make the blue economy resilient,” he said.

Odisha’s Science and Technology Minister Krushna Chandra Patra said the NCCR has developed key models for assessing climate impacts, coastal vulnerability and optimal use of marine resources. He assured full support from the state government for its effective implementation.

Chief Secretary Anu Garg described the MSP as a mission-mode initiative that would facilitate investments in fisheries, tourism and marine sectors while maintaining ecological balance. The focus, she said, would be on maximising economic potential without compromising environmental safeguards.

Highlighting the international dimension of the project, Arvin Gadgil, Deputy Ambassador of the Royal Norwegian Embassy, said Odisha’s long coastline and maritime heritage make it a natural candidate for such an initiative. He reiterated Norway’s commitment to providing technical and knowledge support for technology-driven marine resource management.

With this initiative, the state aims to reduce regulatory overlaps, minimise ecological risks and unlock the full potential of its coastal economy in a sustainable manner by aligning multiple stakeholders and sectors under a unified framework. Once operationalised, the MSP is expected to introduce a structured approach to coastal governance in Odisha, integrating environmental conservation with economic planning.