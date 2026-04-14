Odisha bars power cuts for unpaid bills as dues near Rs 7,000 crore

As Odisha braces for an intense summer with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of above-normal temperatures, prolonged heatwave conditions from April through June, and below-normal monsoon rains, the state government, in a major relief, announced that domestic consumers will not face power disconnection despite pending electricity dues during the summer.

Official sources said this is the first time the Odisha government has directed all power distribution companies (Discoms) not to disconnect electricity supply to domestic households for non-payment of bills until the onset of the monsoon.

Issuing a directive, Deputy Chief Minister and energy minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo said no unscheduled power cuts will be permitted by any distribution company for non-payment of bills by domestic consumers during the summer this year.

The directive came amid mounting public complaints over frequent outages, particularly during peak afternoon hours, which exacerbated discomfort during the ongoing heatwave. The state has been reeling under soaring temperatures and rising cooling demand during the April-July period for the last several years.

Singh Deo also made it clear that no unscheduled power cuts will be permitted. Power interruptions, if unavoidable, will be allowed only for essential repair and maintenance work, and must be planned in advance with adequate public intimation through SMS alerts and public address systems, he said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had also recently warned Discoms of strict action for avoidable power disruptions during summer. Emphasising the government’s commitment to uninterrupted and quality power supply, Majhi had said that officials responsible for outages not caused by external factors could face stringent action, including jail terms.

While utilities cited system upgrades and maintenance requirements as reasons for outages, consumers across urban and semi-urban areas raised concerns over the timing and lack of prior communication regarding such shutdowns.

Odisha has over 98 lakh electricity consumers, achieving around 99 per cent household electrification. The state faces a significant financial burden from unpaid electricity dues. As per official data, Odisha has outstanding power dues of Rs 6,957 crore as of December 2025. Domestic consumers account for the overwhelming share of arrears at Rs 6,558.64 crore — over 94 per cent of the total dues, while industrial and commercial consumers owe Rs 398.93 crore.

Under normal circumstances, disconnection after due notice remains part of enforcement, but this has now been temporarily relaxed in view of the extreme weather conditions. This is expected to provide much-needed relief to consumers in rural and semi-urban areas who often face power disconnection threats for unpaid bills.

In a recent written reply in the state Assembly, Singh Deo had outlined steps such as door-to-door collection of monthly bills and special camps to recover pending dues. “Various steps are being taken by the discoms to collect the dues. If a customer does not pay the bill on time, the power supply is disconnected after notices are issued,” he had said.

Meanwhile, the deputy chief minister has directed all departments and agencies to sensitise their personnel and establish a monitoring mechanism to ensure strict compliance with the order. The Energy Department has been tasked with overseeing implementation and submitting an action taken report.