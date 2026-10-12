Odisha oil reserve faces further delays as UAE seeks pact on crude sales

The proposed SPR at Chandikhol in Odisha was among the two projects cleared by the Union Cabinet in 2018. It has been moving considerably slower than the government had initially envisaged. While the 2.5 million tonne (mt) Phase-II SPR at Padur in Karnataka has already been awarded to Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd a year ago, the 4 mt Odisha project is dragging its feet.

The project assumed added significance after Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd (ISPRL) and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) signed a strategic agreement in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May this year. Under the agreement, ADNOC can store up to 30 million barrels of crude oil through its participation in facilities in Vishakhapatnam and development of reserve facilities in Chandikhol.

The Chandikhol project’s Request for Proposal (RFP), originally expected to be issued in June, is awaiting clarity on the structure of the UAE’s participation and the proposed deal between the two countries allowing ADNOC to sell crude oil to be stored at the facilities to Indian refineries, officials familiar with the matter told Business Standard.

Attributing the delay to the UAE talks, an official said the time being taken to settle the structure of ADNOC participation, including its proposed investment and the terms for selling oil, could be one of the factors holding up the finalisation of the bidding documents.

Clarity on the collaboration is important because the Chandikhol project is being developed under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, requiring the commercial rights and investment obligations of participating parties to be clearly defined before the project is taken to global bidders.

According to another official privy to the development, ADNOC is seeking clarity on the sales mechanism that would allow the state-owned energy corporation of Abu Dhabi to trade crude oil. “ADNOC wants to develop the SPR and, in turn, seeks an agreement in advance so that it can sell crude oil from the facility to Indian refineries. Before finalising the investment commitment, it wants an agreement for the sale of at least 50 per cent of the crude oil to be stored,” the official said.

Although there has been no definite decision on the arrangement, sources said, ADNOC has been advised to explore a joint venture arrangement with Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), which operates the Paradip refinery about 95 km from the proposed SPR.

“A meeting involving ISPRL, IOC, and officials from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) will be convened in New Delhi soon to finalise the modalities and facilitate further preparation of the RFP documents,” the official added.

The delay comes as the estimated cost of the project is expected to exceed ₹10,000 crore, significantly above the initial estimate of ₹8,743 crore prepared in 2021-22. The fresh estimate would consider the rise in construction, equipment, and financing costs.

The RFP will be issued following vetting by Engineering India Limited, which will look into both engineering and financial aspects. In August, the MoPNG informed Parliament that the draft RFP and concession agreement for the project were being finalised.

No response could be elicited from the ministry regarding the possible arrangements despite repeated emails, messages, and calls. However, a senior official of ISPRL said the RFP is at an advanced stage of preparation. “We have not received any proposal from ADNOC. However, the draft RFP and other documents are currently under review. Once the documents are ready, the RFP will be issued,” he said, requesting not to be named.

The project was earlier delayed by land acquisition issues. That hurdle has now been substantially cleared, with the Odisha government executing the lease deed for around 400 acres in the Dankari hill region of Jajpur district.

India currently has SPRs at Visakhapatnam, Mangaluru, and Padur, besides oil and petroleum-product inventories maintained by oil-marketing companies. The existing stocks provide around 74 days of overall supply cover, comprising 64.5 days of inventory held by oil marketing companies and around 9.5 days through the strategic reserve system.

Once Chandikhol and other upcoming SPR facilities become operational, India's crude oil storage capacity is expected to increase to around 11 days of consumption, providing a larger buffer against disruptions in global supplies.

Apart from being an underground crude oil storage facility, the proposed Chandikhol oil reserve will also include an onshore pipeline connecting the reserve with Paradip and a proposed offshore oil terminal based on a single-point mooring system for handling crude oil from large tankers.

The SPR is expected to be integrated with IOC’s pipeline network, linking it with major refineries at Paradip, Haldia, and Barauni. This will enable crude oil stored at Chandikhol to be rapidly mobilised during a supply disruption.

Fresh challenges