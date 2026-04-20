Odisha pins hopes on JSW-POSCO steel plant amid stronger India-Korea ties

With JSW Steel Ltd formally approving a 50:50 joint venture with South Korean steel major POSCO Group to establish a greenfield 6 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) integrated steel plant in Odisha, one of the state’s biggest proposed industrial investments has gained fresh momentum.

This comes at a time when India and South Korea are seeking to deepen economic ties and double bilateral trade to USD 50 billion by 2030 across strategic sectors such as energy, critical minerals, semiconductors, and steel during South Korean President Lee Jae Myung’s visit to India on Monday.

The proposed steel project assumes significance not only for Odisha’s industrial landscape but also in the larger geopolitical and trade context, as New Delhi and Seoul aim to strengthen supply chains, manufacturing partnerships, and technology collaborations amid changing global trade dynamics.

In a regulatory filing last week, JSW Steel informed stock exchanges that its wholly owned subsidiary Saffron Resources Pvt Ltd would become a 50:50 joint venture between JSW Steel and POSCO Group, comprising POSCO Co Ltd and POSCO-India Pvt Ltd.

Saffron Resources currently possesses 887 acres of land, including 595 acres of freehold land and 292 acres of leasehold land in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district. Under the agreement, POSCO Group will subscribe to shares of Saffron for a consideration of around Rs 508.8 crore, subject to closing adjustments. The transaction is expected to be completed by December 31.

Although Saffron Resources has a pre-existing land parcel in Dhenkanal, official sources said the 6 mtpa greenfield steel plant has been planned in the mineral-rich Keonjhar district, the home district of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. The High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA), chaired by the chief minister, has already approved the steel project with an investment of Rs 35,000 crore and employment potential of around 8,000 direct and indirect jobs.

While around 2,445 acres of land, comprising 979.62 acres of government land and 1,465.92 acres of private land spread across 12 villages under Patna tehsil in Keonjhar, have been identified for the mega project, the process has already begun to hand over around 99 acres of government land.

Hemant Sharma, additional chief secretary of the Industries department, said JSW is looking at two sites for the proposed steel plant and work is also going on at both sites — Dhenkanal and Keonjhar. “The Dhenkanal site is a very small land parcel. At least 2,500-3,000 acres of land is required for a 6 mtpa steel plant, for which a suitable land parcel has been identified in Keonjhar. Both locations are being pursued simultaneously. If the steel-making facility comes up in Keonjhar, some other facilities like a pellet plant may come up in Dhenkanal,” he told Business Standard.

The JSW-POSCO partnership is being closely watched because it combines India’s largest steelmaker by market capitalisation with one of the world’s most technologically advanced steel producers. JSW Steel currently has crude steel production capacity of 35.7 mtpa, including 34.2 mtpa in India and 1.5 mtpa in the United States, and has set a target of scaling up to 50 mtpa in India by FY31. POSCO, headquartered in Pohang, South Korea, has around 45 mtpa steelmaking capacity and has consistently ranked among the most competitive steelmakers globally.

For India and South Korea, the Odisha venture could emerge as one of the most visible symbols of next-generation industrial cooperation. “The alliance would deepen strategic ties between the two producers while helping secure access to advanced technology for manufacturing high-grade steel products, particularly for automotive, electrical, and other specialised applications,” JSW Steel said in the regulatory filing.

The development also carries symbolic weight because it marks POSCO’s return to Odisha after the collapse of its earlier USD 12 billion proposal in Jagatsinghpur, once billed as India’s largest foreign direct investment. That project was eventually abandoned in 2017 after prolonged land acquisition disputes, regulatory delays, and sustained local resistance.

The state already hosts major steel and metals investments, and the addition of a JSW-POSCO integrated plant would significantly enhance its industrial ecosystem. The biggest transformation, however, could be in Keonjhar, one of India’s richest iron ore districts. It has for decades supplied raw minerals to industries elsewhere but witnessed comparatively limited large-scale value-added manufacturing.

“A mega integrated steel plant there could change that trajectory by creating jobs, attracting ancillary industries, boosting urbanisation, strengthening infrastructure, and generating higher revenues for the state economy,” said industry experts. So far, six of the 12 gram sabhas planned in Keonjhar district for the proposed steel plant have been completed.