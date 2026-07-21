Odisha's Paradip to anchor critical minerals value chain with mega park

Apart from Odisha, three other states — Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra — have been identified as locations for the critical mineral processing parks. Backed by a Rs 500 crore allocation under the mission, the parks are expected to strengthen domestic value chains for electric vehicles (EVs), semiconductors, renewable energy equipment, aerospace and defence manufacturing.

Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey informed Parliament that the park in Odisha will come up inside the Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Region (PCPIR) in Paradip. It will reduce India's dependence on imported processed critical minerals and build resilient domestic supply chains.

The parks form a major component of the NCMM, which seeks to promote exploration, mining, processing, recycling and value addition of minerals considered indispensable for emerging technologies and national security.

"The government has recognised nine premier institutes as Centres of Excellence (CoEs) under the NCMM for research and development (R&D) in the critical mineral value chain. These CoEs include the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (CSIR-IMMT) in Bhubaneswar," Dubey said.

The Union minister said the proposed parks envisage facilitating critical mineral processing and value addition by providing common infrastructure for industries engaged in the processing of critical minerals and supporting downstream industries that use critical minerals as inputs, including the steel sector, wherever applicable. "The detailed project report includes the investment requirement and employment-related aspects of the proposed parks," he added.

According to industry experts, Paradip offers a natural advantage because imported concentrates as well as domestically mined ores can be transported efficiently through the deep-water port, while processed materials can be exported or supplied to manufacturing clusters across the country.

The location also complements Odisha's growing ecosystem of steel, aluminium, chemicals and petrochemicals industries, creating opportunities for downstream manufacturing and ancillary industries.

"The processing park is expected to attract investments in refining, separation and advanced material manufacturing. Companies engaged in battery materials, permanent magnets, electronic components and speciality chemicals are likely to benefit from shared infrastructure, common utilities, logistics support and policy incentives envisaged under the mission," said A K Pani, an expert in rare earth minerals.

The initiative aligns with the dedicated rare earth corridors proposed in Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Presenting the Union Budget 2026-27, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that dedicated rare earth corridors would be developed in the four coastal states to promote mining, processing, research and manufacturing.

The rare earth corridors will be designed to create an integrated ecosystem spanning mining, mineral separation, processing, research, advanced manufacturing and logistics.