Odisha's women powering MSME boom with eightfold rise in enterprises

Support under the Odisha Food Processing Policy, which provided a capital investment subsidy of ₹55.57 lakh, helped transform the venture into a successful medium-scale manufacturing unit. Rath’s journey reflects a growing trend across the state, where women are no longer just seeking employment but are emerging as business owners, industrial investors, and job creators.

Her transformation is part of a much larger story unfolding in Odisha. Backed by sustained financial support through central and state government schemes, women-led micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have seen remarkable growth in recent years.

Official data show that cumulative registrations of women entrepreneurs have grown more than eightfold over the past six years, rising from 49,454 in 2020-21 to 405,719 in 2025-26. The state now has more than 1.44 million women-led MSMEs, underscoring women’s expanding role in manufacturing, food processing, rural enterprises, and other value-addition sectors.

The momentum accelerated in the last financial year alone, with women entrepreneur registrations rising from 281,037 in 2024-25 to 405,719 in 2025-26, an increase of 124,682 enterprises, or about 44.36 per cent. The sharp rise suggests that policy support is helping create a new generation of women entrepreneurs driving employment and economic growth.

The rapid expansion of women-led entrepreneurship in India is reshaping the country’s business ecosystem. The Centre’s Udyam portal has recorded more than 30.7 million women-led enterprises, with 87 per cent reporting strong growth and 80 per cent reporting improved operational metrics. Women-led businesses account for 14 per cent of all enterprises and employ 30 per cent of the country’s female workforce.

Officials attribute the growth to a combination of targeted financial assistance, credit support, and state incentives. According to a recent NITI Aayog report, the number of credit-active women borrowers registered a compound annual growth rate of 9 per cent between December 2017 and December 2025, while total credit outstanding to women increased from ₹16 trillion in 2017 to ₹76 trillion in 2025.

Aboli Sunil Naravane, managing director of the Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha, said the sustained rise in women-led MSMEs demonstrates the effectiveness of policy measures that combine seed capital, margin money support, capital investment subsidies, and credit-linked assistance. “With more women entering manufacturing, food processing, textiles, hospitality, information technology, and engineering services, Odisha is steadily building a stronger base of women entrepreneurs who are contributing to industrial growth, employment generation, and inclusive economic development,” she said.

According to Odisha MSME department statistics, women entrepreneurs have received financial assistance worth ₹148 crore under various central and state government schemes in the last two years.

Interventions under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Program­me, the PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme, the Odisha MSME Development Policy, and other initiatives have strengthened women-led enterprises.

Rashmita Panda, commissioner-cum-secretary of the MSME department, credited the rise to Odisha’s improving female labour force participation rate, which stands at 48.7 per cent, creating a stronger base for women to take up entrepreneurship. “We are seeing a shift where women are no longer participating only as contributors to family livelihoods but are emerging as independent, registered enterprise owners. Many of them are first-generation entrepreneurs. What is encouraging is that more women are willing to register their businesses and view entrepreneurship as a viable economic pathway,” she added.

Fast-paced growth

-Registrations rise from 49,454 in FY21 to 405,719 in FY26

-44.36% growth in enterprises between FY25 and FY26

-Cumulatively 1.44 million women-led enterprises registered

-Priority sectors: Manufacturing, food processing, textile, hospitality and IT and engineering services