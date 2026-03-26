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Home / Industry / News / Office leasing up 15% in Jan-Mar to 18.3 mn sq ft across 7 cities: Colliers

Office leasing up 15% in Jan-Mar to 18.3 mn sq ft across 7 cities: Colliers

Real estate consultant Colliers India on Thursday released the data for office market for the January-March period of this calendar year

office space, REIT, GCC

The gross leasing of office space fell 30 per cent in Delhi-NCR to 2.3 million sq ft from 3.3 million sq ft.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

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Demand for office space remained strong this quarter despite global uncertainties, as gross leasing of workspace rose 15 per cent to 18.3 million sq ft across seven major cities, according to Colliers India.

Real estate consultant Colliers India on Thursday released the data for office market for the January-March period of this calendar year.

Gross leasing of office space across seven cities -- Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune -- stood at 18.3 million sq ft during the current quarter as against 15.9 million sq ft a year ago.

"This continued momentum has been supported by strengthening occupier demand across sectors and expanding Global Capability Centres (GCCs) footprint, despite ongoing global uncertainties," the consultant said.

 

Bengaluru, the biggest office market, saw an 18 per cent growth in office leasing to 5.3 million sq ft during January-March from 4.5 million sq ft in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

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In Hyderabad, the leasing doubled to 3.4 million sq ft from 1.7 million sq ft.

The gross leasing in Pune more than doubled to 2.5 million sq ft from 1.2 million sq ft.

Mumbai, too, saw 23 per cent rise in office demand to 2.7 million sq ft from 2.2 million sq ft.

The gross leasing of office space fell 30 per cent in Delhi-NCR to 2.3 million sq ft from 3.3 million sq ft.

Similarly, the demand in Chennai fell 31 per cent to 2 million sq ft from 2.9 million sq ft.

The gross leasing of workspace remained flat in Kolkata at 0.1 million sq ft during January-March quarter.

Gross absorption or leasing does not include lease renewals, pre-commitments and deals where only a letter of intent has been signed, the consultant said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Office leasing Real Estate Real estate firms

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First Published: Mar 26 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

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