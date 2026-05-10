Office Reits tap hospitality to strengthen integrated campus ecosystems

Mindspace Reit, Embassy Reit and Bagmane Reit are developing hospitality assets within their office ecosystems to support business travel, leadership visits, client engagements and corporate events, while improving tenant stickiness.

Mindspace said it follows a partnership-led model, developing the core shell while operators such as Chalet Hotels manage fit-outs and operations, limiting operating risk. Meanwhile, Embassy Reit has earmarked ₹940 crore for its two hotels with 518 keys and expects around ₹250 crore contribution to the Reit’s net operating income once the assets stabilise. Bagmane has planned to allocate 25 per cent of its total planned capex of ₹3,000 crore for hotels.

Industry experts said the trend signals hospitality emerging as a complementary asset class alongside office and retail amid rising demand from global capability centres (GCCs) and multinational occupiers.

“At Mindspace Reit, we have always believed in building integrated business ecosystems rather than standalone office assets. Hospitality is a strategic extension of that philosophy,” said Ramesh Nair, managing director and chief executive officer, Mindspace Reit.

The Reit is now adding another luxury hotel in partnership with Chalet Hotels under the Ritz-Carlton brand and is also preparing to launch The Pearl Club within the Hyderabad campus. “These are not diversification investments. They are targeted enhancements that improve competitiveness and add halo value to our campuses,” Nair added.

Amit Shetty of Embassy Office Parks Reit said, “From a hospitality perspective, it remains an ancillary business for us, contributing about 7 per cent to our overall business. However, it acts as a catalyst for our office business, as global occupiers can stay within the same campus.”

According to Shetty, Embassy would be keen to pursue similar opportunities within its portfolio where demand exists.

Bagmane Prime Office Reit is also allocating capital to hospitality, while maintaining that office parks remain its principal strategy.

“It is important to clarify that building hotels and solar parks does not mean a shift in strategy. These are complementary assets that support our core business of building business parks in Bengaluru,” said Richard Hugh Andrew, chief executive officer, Bagmane Prime Office Reit.

Property consultants said the trend reflects the evolution of India’s Reit market from pure-play office vehicles into broader integrated asset platforms.

Anshuman Magazine, chairperson and chief executive officer, India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE, said, “Hospitality in Indian Reits is still at an early stage, but conditions are becoming favourable as business travel rebounds and branded hotel supply remains constrained in many markets.

“When hospitality is embedded in a high-quality office park with a captive corporate audience, it can generate consistent and growing returns,” Magazine added.

Anuj Puri, chairperson, Anarock Group, said hotels offer a different return profile from offices because they “breathe” more closely with the economy, capturing real-time demand from tourism and business travel.

Shrinivas Rao, chief executive officer, Vestian, added that hospitality could emerge as a yield-accretive addition to Reit portfolios, though with a higher volatility profile than office assets.