Offshore betting ads most violative in FY26, says Asci report

Advertisements pertaining to offshore betting were most violative of the advertising codes in 2025-26 (FY26). This industry accounted for 6,933 of the 9,000-plus violations recorded, according to the latest annual complaints report of the Advertising Standards Council of India (Asci), a self-regulatory body, released on Thursday. The others were related to realty, personal care, food and beverages, and products found in breach of the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act.

Ads that went wrong in 2025-26: A snapshot From April 2025 to March 2026, Asci reviewed 11,581 cases – a 21 per cent year-on-year rise – pertaining to 9,841 ads (37 per cent Y-o-Y rise). Of the ads scrutinised, those on digital platforms dominated in terms of violations (97.3 per cent), underscoring how the digital ecosystem is used to amplify misleading claims. Meanwhile, 75.4 per cent of the violations related to the promotion of harmful products or situations, followed by misleading claims (27.5 per cent). The remaining featured objectionable content or were unfair towards competition. Of the 1,609 influencer marketing ads, 97.3 per cent demanded modification, making influencer-led advertising a major area of concern.

Total cases: 11,581

Offshore betting bigget defaulter Top 5 violative sector Number of violative ads % in total violation Offshore betting 6,933 72.14 Realty 643 6.69 Personal care 576 5.99 Food & beverage 331 3.86 Drugs (DMR violations) 274 2.86 Total ads scrutinised: 9,841

Medium % in total violations Digital 97.4 TV 2 Print 0.2 Others 0.4

Reasons for violation % of violations Promotion of harmful products 75.4 False/misleading claims 27.5 Objectionable content 0.3 Unfair competition 0.23

Note: Base is 9,611 ads that required modification