Offshore betting ads most violative in FY26, says Asci report
Offshore betting ads emerged as the biggest violators of advertising norms in FY26, with Asci flagging over 6,900 cases amid a sharp rise in misleading digital and influencer-led promotions
Anushka Bhardwaj New Delhi
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Advertisements pertaining to offshore betting were most violative of the advertising codes in 2025-26 (FY26). This industry accounted for 6,933 of the 9,000-plus violations recorded, according to the latest annual complaints report of the Advertising Standards Council of India (Asci), a self-regulatory body, released on Thursday. The others were related to realty, personal care, food and beverages, and products found in breach of the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act.
From April 2025 to March 2026, Asci reviewed 11,581 cases – a 21 per cent year-on-year rise – pertaining to 9,841 ads (37 per cent Y-o-Y rise). Of the ads scrutinised, those on digital platforms dominated in terms of violations (97.3 per cent), underscoring how the digital ecosystem is used to amplify misleading claims. Meanwhile, 75.4 per cent of the violations related to the promotion of harmful products or situations, followed by misleading claims (27.5 per cent). The remaining featured objectionable content or were unfair towards competition. Of the 1,609 influencer marketing ads, 97.3 per cent demanded modification, making influencer-led advertising a major area of concern.
Ads that went wrong in 2025-26: A snapshot
Total cases: 11,581
Total ads scrutinised: 9,841 Offshore betting bigget defaulter
|Top 5 violative sector
|Number of violative ads
|% in total violation
|Offshore betting
|6,933
|72.14
|Realty
|643
|6.69
|Personal care
|576
|5.99
|Food & beverage
|331
|3.86
|Drugs (DMR violations)
|274
|2.86
Note: Base is 9,611 ads that required modification Digital medium posed the biggest threat
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|Medium
|% in total violations
|Digital
|97.4
|TV
|2
|0.2
|Others
|0.4
|Reasons for violation
|% of violations
|Promotion of harmful products
|75.4
|False/misleading claims
|27.5
|Objectionable content
|0.3
|Unfair competition
|0.23
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Topics : advertisements betting digital advertisements
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First Published: May 28 2026 | 5:34 PM IST