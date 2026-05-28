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Offshore betting ads most violative in FY26, says Asci report

Offshore betting ads emerged as the biggest violators of advertising norms in FY26, with Asci flagging over 6,900 cases amid a sharp rise in misleading digital and influencer-led promotions

cricket betting , online betting

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Anushka Bhardwaj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 5:34 PM IST

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Advertisements pertaining to offshore betting were most violative of the advertising codes in 2025-26 (FY26). This industry accounted for 6,933 of the 9,000-plus violations recorded, according to the latest annual complaints report of the Advertising Standards Council of India (Asci), a self-regulatory body, released on Thursday. The others were related to realty, personal care, food and beverages, and products found in breach of the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act. 
 
From April 2025 to March 2026, Asci reviewed 11,581 cases – a 21 per cent year-on-year rise – pertaining to 9,841 ads (37 per cent Y-o-Y rise). Of the ads scrutinised, those on digital platforms dominated in terms of violations (97.3 per cent), underscoring how the digital ecosystem is used to amplify misleading claims. Meanwhile, 75.4 per cent of the violations related to the promotion of harmful products or situations, followed by misleading claims (27.5 per cent). The remaining featured objectionable content or were unfair towards competition. Of the 1,609 influencer marketing ads, 97.3 per cent demanded modification, making influencer-led advertising a major area of concern. 
Ads that went wrong in 2025-26: A snapshot 
 
Total cases: 11,581
Total ads scrutinised: 9,841  Offshore betting bigget defaulter 
Top 5 violative sector     Number of violative ads     % in total violation
Offshore betting     6,933     72.14
Realty     643     6.69
Personal care     576     5.99
Food & beverage     331     3.86
Drugs (DMR violations)     274     2.86

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Note: Base is 9,611 ads that required modification  Digital medium posed the biggest threat 
Medium % in total violations
Digital 97.4
TV 2
Print 0.2
Others 0.4
Reasons for violation     % of violations
Promotion of harmful products     75.4
False/misleading claims     27.5
Objectionable content     0.3
Unfair competition     0.23
  

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Topics : advertisements betting digital advertisements

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 5:34 PM IST

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