Offshore syndicated loans at 15-year high in 2023, the highest since 2007

Funds raised by India Inc. through offshore loan syndication hit a 15-year high in 2023 with companies and banks raising $21.4 billion, the highest since 2007.

The momentum is expected to continue in 2024 as well with over $4 billion funds raising expected in the first three months of this year.

Companies raise funds, both onshore and offshore, depending on interest rates and activities. Funds raised offshore can be deployed in overseas activities.

“With India’s macro being positive, we expect this quarter to also be quite busy, with offshore syndicated loan supply for India to potentially exceed $4 billion,” said Chetan Joshi, Head