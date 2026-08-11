Oil-and-gas PSUs see first Q1 capex decline in at least five years

Healthy capex by oil and gas PSUs is critical for three critical reasons: energy security, price stability, and transition. These PSUs account for over 60 percent of the domestic oil and gas production and their capex is counter-cyclical.

The latest dip in capex, however, breaks with a consistent streak of 6-8 per cent year-on-year growth in Q1 capex starting from Rs 20,268 crore in FY2021-22 (see chart), assumes significance because of two reasons.

One, while most large PSUs in the sector saw lower capex, the biggest absolute declines came from the two largest PSUs in the pack, E&P major Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and refining and marketing behemoth Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). While ONGC's capex fell 16.7 per cent to Rs 6,834 crore in Q1FY27, IOC's capex slumped 43 per cent to Rs 3,626 crore. And two, the decrease in capex came during the US-Iran war that started at the end of February 2026, exposing the country's dependence on energy imports.

The numbers show that, besides ONGC and IOC, other large PSUs that saw a fall in capex in Q1FY27, including upstream giant Oil India (16 per cent drop to Rs 2,139 crore), Hindustan petroleum Corporation (51 per cent down to Rs 1,187 crore) and Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (13 per cent down to Rs 1,375 crore).

Experts, however, point out that the spending dip is likely an outlier.

"PSU budgets have been higher for the current year, but many factors affect the actual spends, including completions, clearances and disbursements. A quarter could be a shorter period to judge on. The trends in the industry are contrary. The demand growth for conventional fuels is unabated. The demand for infrastructure for refining, storage and distribution is on the rise. The companies have significant capital outlay," said Deepak Mahurkar, leader (Oil and Gas) at accounting and consultancy firm PwC India.

According to Janak Raj, a Senior Fellow at the Centre for Social and Economic Progress (CSEP), the capex decline suffered by the PSUs is marginal even as it comes after years of consecutive Q1 growth.

"This breaks a rising trend but it is not a collapse. Two factors are likely to have contributed to the decline. Price volatility and risk aversion due to West Asia War as Q1FY27 (Apr-June 2026) coincided with escalation in West Asia, higher shipping insurance, and Brent volatility. For upstream players like ONGC and Oil India, that makes final investment decisions uncertain. For downstream players like IOC, BPCL, HPCL, refining margins were under pressure. Companies tend to go slow on capex when crude is volatile," he said.

Another factor behind the decline in capex is the nature of the project cycle and high base effect. Raj pointed out that the past two years were high base years for oil PSUs, which spent a record Rs 1.62 trillion as capex in FY25. For FY26, the government set a target of Rs 1.32 trillion, and PSUs had already spent Rs 1.07 trillion in the first 10 months and were on track to exceed the full-year target.

"With two strong years back-to-back, many large projects had bunched up spending. The first quarter of FY2026-27, therefore, looks like a natural breather after that high spending phase," he said. Raj also said that the trend is partly expected but worth watching as oil PSU capex has always been back-ended.

Historically, these PSUs spend only 20-25 per cent of their annual target in the first quarter of the fiscal year, which might explain the 4 per cent year-on-year dip in Q1FY27. According to Raj, it is too early to conclude that it a structural trend, but is worth watching, nonetheless.

"What is surprising is that this dip comes despite relatively healthy balance sheets. PSU profits were strong in 2025-26 due to stable marketing margins. Normally that should support higher capex. The fact that spending slowed even with cash available suggests caution on external risks rather than financing constraints," Raj said.

According to him, a trend limited to a single quarter cannot be taken as a reflection of the trend for the full year; instead, he says, two other signals matter. On the business side, sustained softness in capex will have a lagging effect. An upstream capex cut today means lower reserve replacement and production 3-5 years later, which directly hurts energy security as India still imports 85 percent of its crude. Downstream, delays in refinery and pipeline capex mean lower product yield and logistics efficiency. On the finance side, lower Q1 capex could be positive for short-term cash flow as more cash in hand translates to lower borrowing, but for investors it raises the question of future earnings growth.

However, at least one sector expert said the annual capex of most oil and gas PSUs are not showing a decline and the Q1 dip could be just a variation in the normal course of business. "Most oil PSUs have renewable energy plans due to net zero targets so increasingly capex could be directed to renewable energy projects," said Prashant Vasisht, senior vice president and co-group head of Corporate Ratings at ICRA. "Accordingly, I would not read too much into a quarterly dip. The PSUs are evaluating large projects also such as new refinery, fertiliser plants etc. So growth and finances are not majorly impacted."

He added that most of these PSUs are already diverting capex to RE projects and have ambitious RE targets besides undertaking large projects in segments like petchem, refinery, and fertiliser plants. Taking all of these into account, he averred, overall capex will likely remain healthy going forward.

Vasisht's view is in line with information shared by ONGC during a post results analyst call on August 5. Company officials said the company has been investing between $3.5 billion and $4 billion annually, a number that is set to continue along the same growth lines.