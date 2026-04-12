Oil firms face pressure as Iran-US talks fail, prices seen rising: Experts

India’s oil marketing companies are set to come under renewed pressure on profitability with energy prices expected to surge when markets reopen on Monday after peace talks between the US and Iran ended without a breakthrough, analysts said. The war in West Asia would be dragged on for longer with uncertainty looming over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, posing energy supply challenges for Indian companies amid high energy prices. The US and Iran failed to reach an agreement on Saturday, with key differences remaining over the status of the Strait of Hormuz and Tehran’s nuclear programme, according to officials.

Indian consumers may soon face higher energy prices if oil marketing companies are unable to absorb the impact of surging global rates.

"Procurement costs have escalated sharply over the last 30 days, particularly since the conflict's onset on February 28. While the Indian government has temporarily shielded citizens through excise duty cuts of ₹10 per litre, the pressure on oil marketing companies is mounting. We are reaching a critical juncture where the ability of these firms to absorb these costs without passing them on to domestic consumers will be fundamentally challenged," said Deepak Mahurkar, partner-oil and gas at PwC.

As state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) have left fuel prices unchanged despite crude prices rising to over $100 per barrel, the firms are incurring steep under-recoveries of Rs 24.40 per litre on petrol and Rs 104.99 per litre on diesel at current retail selling prices, the government said.

“Crude prices will jump on Monday as talks have failed. There will again be risks for vessels to pass through Strait of Hormuz. India’s oil and gas sector will be impacted by the jump in energy prices. Oil marketing companies will see significant impact on both availability of supplies and their margins,” said Prashant Vasisht, VP & co-head of corporate ratings at ICRA.

In a bid to secure domestic energy supplies and curb exports, the government sharply increased export duties on diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF). The duty on diesel exports was more than doubled to Rs 55.5 per litre from Rs 21.5 per litre, while the levy on jet fuel exports was raised to Rs 42 per litre from Rs 29.5 per litre.

Meanwhile, an Indian-flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) vessel, Jag Vikram, carrying approximately 20,400 million tonnes (MT) of cooking fuel safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday. Of the Indian vessels stranded in Hormuz, the government is prioritising safe passage of LPG tankers amid an acute shortage of cooking fuel in the country. So far, seven other Indian-flagged LPG carriers have crossed the region and reached Indian ports. Despite the safe passage of several LPG tankers, India continues to face a cooking gas shortage amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Fifteen vessels remain in the Persian Gulf, including one liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier, six crude oil tankers, and one empty LPG vessel, with the rest comprising container, chemical, and bulk carriers.