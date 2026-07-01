Ola Electric doubles QoQ growth in Q1 FY26; June registrations at 16,144

Ola Electric on Wednesday said its electric two-wheeler registrations nearly doubled sequentially in the April-June quarter, aided by improving retail execution, stronger product availability and sustained demand.

The company registered 43,719 vehicles in the first quarter of FY2026, up from 22,252 units in the January-March quarter, according to the government VAHAN registration data cited by the company.

June vehicle registrations stood at 16,144 units, the highest monthly tally in recent quarters, capping a quarter of steady recovery in sales momentum.

"The sustained momentum reflects the success of our operational improvements, strong product portfolio and continued customer preference for Ola Electric," a company spokesperson said.

The Bengaluru-based electric scooter maker said the sequential growth was driven by improvements in retail execution, customer demand and product availability following operational initiatives undertaken over recent quarters.

Ola Electric said it expects India's electric two-wheeler market to continue expanding, supported by rising consumer preference for electric mobility, favourable operating economics over internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and increasing awareness of energy security and sustainability.

The company said it will continue to focus on expanding EV adoption through its vertically integrated technology and manufacturing platform, advanced battery technology and direct-to-customer sales network.

Ola Electric, India's largest electric two-wheeler maker by cumulative sales, manufactures vehicles and key components at its Futurefactory in Tamil Nadu and operates a battery research centre in Bengaluru. It sells vehicles through a company-owned retail network across the country.