OMC plans 1.5 mtpa pellet plant in Odisha with ₹800 crore outlay

The Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC), a gold-category public-sector undertaking (PSU) under the Odisha government, is planning to set up a 1.5 million tonne per annum (mtpa) pellet manufacturing plant near its Gandhamardan iron ore mines in Keonjhar district, with an estimated investment of ₹800 crore.

Unlike private steel and mining companies that generally use high-grade ore or beneficiated concentrates for pellet production, OMC plans to manufacture iron ore pellets primarily from low-grade ore fines and other mineral resources that have so far remained commercially underutilised.

Officials said the proposed pellet plant is part of OMC’s broader strategy to move up the mineral value chain while ensuring optimum utilisation of low-grade iron ore, which often remains underused.

Once implemented, the project will mark OMC’s entry into downstream mineral processing and value-added manufacturing, significantly expanding its business portfolio beyond conventional mining operations.

The state-run mining corporation, which posted its strongest-ever operational and financial performance in 2025-26 by achieving record mineral production of 44.82 million tonnes (mt) and its highest-ever revenue of ₹25,300 crore, recently inaugurated the country’s first pilot plant for extracting platinum group metals (PGMs) from mineral ore. The PGM plant has been set up in collaboration with Bhubaneswar-based Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (IMMT) and South Africa’s mineral technology institution, Mintek.

OMC Chairman Girish S N said the corporation had decided to diversify from mining into value addition. “We have plans to set up two pellet plants — one at the Gandhamardan iron ore mine in Keonjhar and another at the Kurmitar mine in Sundargarh district. However, the future of the second plant will depend on the success of the proposed Gandhamardan pellet plant,” he said.

The corporation has engaged Mecon, a Government of India enterprise, to provide technical consultancy for the project. “A techno-feasibility and techno-economic study is underway to assess the viability of the project, plant configuration, logistics, and long-term commercial sustainability. We will go for bidding by December if we receive positive feedback by then,” he told Business Standard.

Industry experts believe pelletisation of low-grade ore can substantially enhance resource efficiency, reduce waste generation and improve overall mineral recovery, while also generating additional revenue from resources that otherwise fetch lower market value.

Sudhanshu Mohan Samal, managing director of OMC, said the proposed investment would not only strengthen OMC’s long-term revenue model but also contribute to industrialisation, employment generation, and ancillary economic activities in the region. “What makes the project unique is that the pellet plant will utilise unused low-grade iron ore and add value to it. Pellets will be manufactured after beneficiation of raw low-grade ore," he said.

The development assumes significance as OMC has been actively exploring new business avenues and expansion opportunities to maximise returns from the state’s mineral wealth while aligning with sustainable mining and resource utilisation goals.

On Saturday, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi urged the corporation to further expand its scope of operations and undertake mine-based activities in other states. Speaking at the 71st Foundation Day of OMC, he said the PSU has abundant raw materials at its disposal and should focus on industrialisation alongside mining-based activities across India, similar to Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, which has already started mining operations in Odisha.

In FY26, OMC’s iron ore output surged over 12 per cent year-on-year to reach a record 40.02 mt. Chrome ore production grew 25.19 per cent to 1.69 mt. Bauxite output stood at 2.83 mt, while limestone production, though relatively small, contributed 240,000 tonnes to the overall tally.

The surge in production translated into strong sales performance, with total mineral dispatches touching 42.5 mt in FY26. Iron ore dominated the sales basket at 38.26 mt, followed by bauxite at 2.6 mt, chrome ore at 1.4 mt, and limestone at 230,000 tonnes.