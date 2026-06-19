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Home / Industry / News / OMCs incur ₹22,000 crore LPG under-recoveries amid West Asia crisis

OMCs incur ₹22,000 crore LPG under-recoveries amid West Asia crisis

Higher global LPG prices and limited pass-through to household consumers have resulted in Rs 22,000 crore of under-recoveries for oil marketing companies since March

Indian consumers may soon face higher fuel prices if OMCs are unable to absorb the impact of rising global rates

Just months into the conflict, India has quickly pivoted to sourcing LPG from other destinations

Sudheer Pal Singh
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2026 | 6:56 PM IST

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Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have incurred LPG under-recoveries of ₹22,000 crore since March as the ongoing West Asia crisis pushed up global prices while retail rates for household consumers remained below market levels, ratings agency Crisil said.
 
While the price of a 14.2-kg domestic cylinder in Delhi increased around 10 per cent between February and June — from ₹853 to ₹942 per cylinder — the price of commercial LPG rose more than 79 per cent, from ₹1,741 to ₹3,114 per 19-kg cylinder.
 
As the domestic segment accounts for 87 per cent of total consumption, the calibrated increase in LPG prices, while moderating cooking-fuel inflation for households, also led to under-recoveries widening sharply during the period.
   
Crisil said in a report that, in the case of Delhi, under-recoveries — which reflect the gap between procurement cost and retail selling price — rose to ₹651 per domestic cylinder in May 2026 compared with full pass-through in the case of commercial cylinders.
 
"While commercial LPG prices adjusted rapidly to market conditions, the pass-through to household consumers was limited, with a portion of the increase in procurement cost absorbed by OMCs, thereby translating into LPG under-recoveries totalling ₹22,000 crore during March-May 2026," it said.

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The West Asia conflict has sharply pushed up international LPG prices, with the Saudi Aramco Contract Price, the benchmark for LPG imports into India, increasing 46 per cent during the February-June 2026 period as the market priced in supply-disruption risks and higher freight costs.
 
The report also said that the share of the Middle East in India's LPG imports declined sharply from 84 per cent in February 2026 to 63 per cent in April 2026. Prior to the conflict, the Middle East accounted for 90 per cent of India's 60-65 per cent import requirement by volume.
 
Just months into the conflict, India has quickly pivoted to sourcing LPG from other destinations. The US has emerged as one of the country's largest LPG suppliers, accounting for nearly one-third of import volumes in April 2026 compared with only 8 per cent in February 2026.
 
"The shift has been possible because of a 2.2 million metric tonne per annum LPG sourcing agreement with the US in late 2025, equivalent to roughly 10 per cent of India's annual LPG imports," the Crisil report said.
 
Iran has re-entered India's import basket, contributing 6 per cent of imports in April. Indian buyers are also sourcing from Argentina, Chile, France and the Netherlands, further reducing reliance on traditional Gulf suppliers such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait.
 

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Topics : OMC OMCs West Asia oil marketing companies

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First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 6:56 PM IST

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