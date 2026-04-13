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OMCs say petrol, diesel, LPG supply adequate in Telangana, demand stable

OMCs have prioritised domestic LPG distribution, ensuring uninterrupted and timely delivery of cylinders, an official release said

LPG, LPG cylinders, cylinder, cylinders, LPG Crisis

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 8:14 PM IST

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Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in Telangana on Monday said the availability of petrol, diesel, and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in the state is sufficient to meet current demand.

OMCs have prioritised domestic LPG distribution, ensuring uninterrupted and timely delivery of cylinders, an official release said.

Currently, approximately 2.18 lakh domestic LPG cylinders are being delivered daily in Telangana, as against 2,15,151 cylinders per day before the West Asia military conflict began, indicating a stable and robust supply system, it said.

Demand for petrol and diesel has moderated and is now comparable to pre-war levels. LPG refill bookings have also declined significantly, as panic-driven bookings by consumers have reduced considerably, it added.

 

According to the State-level Coordinator for OMCs, public sector oil companies are closely monitoring the supply situation and have undertaken necessary measures to streamline logistics and expedite deliveries.

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"OMCs are in continuous coordination with the state government to address operational issues on a day-to-day basis and ensure smooth and uninterrupted supply of petrol, diesel, and LPG across Telangana," the release said.

Consumers were encouraged to book LPG cylinders through SMS, missed call, and IVRS platforms, and to utilise the Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) to ensure delivery to the rightful beneficiary.

The central and state governments are also promoting Piped Natural Gas (PNG) as a convenient, safe, and efficient alternative cooking fuel, it said, adding PNG services are currently available in Hyderabad, Medchal, Sangareddy, Choutuppal, Nalgonda, Warangal, Khammam, Shadnagar, Ramagundam, and other selected towns.

Efforts are underway to expand PNG connectivity to additional urban and semi-urban areas in the state, it said.

For migrant workers and students without local address proof, 5-kg free trade LPG cylinders are available through authorised distributors upon submission of valid identity proof and a self-declaration, the release added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 8:14 PM IST

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