Govt-backed ONDC enables over 300,000 daily bus, metro ticket bookings

Government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is currently booking more than 300,000 metro and bus tickets daily across its network, the platform said in a press statement on Monday.

“By enabling metro and bus ticketing through the apps consumers already use every day, ONDC is helping accelerate public transport adoption at scale,” the platform said.

The development comes as ONDC has crossed 450 million cumulative transactions across retail, business-to-business (B2B), shared mobility, public transport, tourism, finance, and logistics.

Metro ticketing on ONDC is now live across Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kochi, Pune, Nagpur, and all three Mumbai Metro lines. Commuters can book tickets through more than 30 mobile applications, including Uber, Rapido, Paytm, ixigo, Namma Yatri, redBus, magicpin, and Navi, among others.

For intra-city bus bookings, the service is now live across Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) in Odisha, Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) in Mumbai, and Katch Mobility. Tickets for these services can be booked through applications such as Chartr, One Delhi, Katchapp, WhatsApp, Tummoc, and Chalo.

The platform noted that for transport entities, it is simplifying ticket distribution, reconciliation, and settlement processes while helping lower technology and operational costs associated with maintaining multiple integrations.

After entering public transport ticketing, ONDC is now scaling tourism experiences on the network, with more than 850 experiences already live, including over 170 monuments managed by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), 12 National Museums, tours, and events. “This being on the open network gives a multi-modal use case to promote domestic tourism, which aligns with the government’s mission,” the platform added.

Commenting on the development, Vibhor Jain said, “We believe every commuter deserves simple, reliable transit. By bringing metros, buses, and last-mile services onto one open network, we make ticketing effortless and stitching journeys seamless. The idea is to enable people to book metro and bus tickets easily through the apps they already use, while helping transport entities reach users at scale.”