One in 10 BFSI job applications misrepresented salary in H1FY26: Report

More than 1 in every 10 job applications in the BFSI sector had misrepresented details such as salary, tenure, and reason for leaving previous company, business intelligence firm AuthBridge said in a report.

Education check discrepancies stood at 2.93 per cent, with fake certificates and degrees, along with institutions blacklisted by the UGC, most common, said the report titled 'Workforce Fraud Files H1 FY26'.

AuthBridge said the analysis is based on background verification data from April-September 2025.

The firm said it reviews lakhs of candidate cases across two employee types -- white-collar and gig workers, using in-house verification platform.

"Strengthening digital and structured address verification processes must remain a strategic priority for BFSI institutions," said Ajay Trehan, Founder and CEO of AuthBridge.

As digital banking scales and fintech partnerships multiply, BFSI institutions are hiring faster and across more channels than ever before, he said.

However, the verification frameworks supported that hiring has not kept up, Trehan added.

AuthBridge is an authentication technology company, providing AI-driven solutions for identity management, background verification, and business intelligence.