Crude oil production from ONGC’s KG-98/2 block has continued to slide after the initial ramp-up of commercial production in January 2024, falling to around 20,000 barrels per day (bpd) currently. Output from the deepwater block had averaged at about 35,000 bpd in 2024, before declining to around 30,000 bpd by the end of the June quarter of 2025-26. The sustained decline has raised questions over the pace at which ONGC can stabilise production and move towards its targeted peak output of 45,000 bpd.

Industry insiders attributed the decline in production primarily to the basin’s complex geology rather than technological constraints. The reservoirs are characterised by poorly connected pockets, which can limit the flow and drainage of hydrocarbons and make it difficult to sustain production from individual wells, said a former ONGC official closely involved in the project’s operations.

“The geology of the basin is the main issue. The pockets within the reservoirs are not well connected, which affects drainage and, in turn, production. ONGC is also examining the use of artificial gas lift as a way to improve output,” the official said.

ONGC had expected its overall oil production to rise by around 11 per cent and gas output by 15 per cent by the end of 2024-25, on the assumption that the KG-98/2 block would reach its targeted peak production. The company had set a peak output target of 45,000 bpd of oil and 10 million standard cubic metres per day (mmscmd) of gas from the block. These estimates were themselves significantly lower than the projections made in 2017, when ONGC had envisaged peak production of 78,000 bpd of oil and 15.57 mmscmd of gas.

To address the shortfall, the company has brought in energy major BP to diagnose the root causes of the production constraints and identify well interventions that could help improve output.

Reliance’s KG-D6 offers a parallel Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RIL) experience in the KG basin offers an important parallel to ONGC’s current production challenges. Reliance’s KG-D6 block made a major gas discovery in 2002, with the company initially estimating that the block could produce around 40 mmscmd. The development plan was subsequently expanded, with the targeted production raised to 80 mmscmd.

However, when Reliance finally began production from the D1-D3 fields in April 2009, output declined sharply, with unanticipated water and sand ingress among the problems reported in the wells. Reliance and BP later invested about $5 billion to develop three new deepwater projects, which helped revive production from near zero to about 20 mmscmd in 2022-23.

The newer fields lifted KG-D6 gas production to a peak of 30.6 mmscmd in 2025, but there, too, output has since declined. In FY2024-25, the block produced about 28 mmscmd of gas and 21,000 bpd of oil and condensate. By FY26, gas production had fallen further to nearly 26 mmscmd and oil production to about 18,000 bpd.

Why KG Basin fields can decline rapidly Experts attribute the sharp production declines seen in some of the KG Basin’s deepwater fields to reservoir characteristics. The fields appear to follow a pattern of relatively strong initial output followed by a steep decline, suggesting that sustaining production over the longer term could be a challenge.

“The nature of the Krishna-Godavari Basin appears to be such that reservoir pressure is not sustained over time. As pressure declines, the ability to maintain the initial level of gas production also diminishes. So, even if you apply the lessons from Reliance’s experience, operate cautiously and follow the right procedures, the natural decline profile of these fields appears to be much steeper than what we have seen in fields such as Bombay High,” said Anish De, global head for Energy, Natural Resources and Chemicals (ENRC) at KPMG.

Nearly two decades from acquisition to production ONGC’s KG-DWN-98/2 journey has been a long one. After acquiring a 90 per cent participating interest and operatorship from Cairn in March 2005, the state-run explorer gradually took full control of the block, acquiring the remaining stake in September 2012. Nearly two decades later, the deepwater asset began producing crude, with oil production from the M field commencing on January 7, 2024.

Located about 35 km offshore Andhra Pradesh, the block spans water depths of around 300 metres to 3,200 metres and involves complex subsea infrastructure and a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel. ONGC had counted on the project to provide a significant boost to its overall oil and gas production and help reverse a prolonged decline in domestic output.