ONGC to build 1.75 MT strategic petroleum reserve at Mangalore

State-run ONGC Ltd has approved the development of a strategic petroleum reserve (SPR) in Mangalore, Karnataka for a capacity of 1.75 metric tonnes (MT) as a project of national importance, the company said in an exchange filing on July 9.

The company’s board of directors have also directed to broaden commercial utilisation opportunity of the upcoming facility, in consultation with the Indian government. Commercial utilisation of an SPR usually involves leasing of storage space and trading of the commodity.

The West Asia crisis has intensified concerns over India’s ability to withstand global oil supply disruptions. The expansion in storage capacity of SPRs is aimed at strengthening India's ability to navigate future energy supply challenges.

Business Standard has earlier reported that India is moving ahead with a major expansion of its SPR network, with five projects planned across Chandikhol in Odisha, Bina in Madhya Pradesh, Bikaner in Rajasthan, and Mangaluru and Padur in Karnataka.

India currently operates three strategic oil storage facilities located at Mangaluru (1.5 mt capacity) and Padur (2.5 mt) in Karnataka, and Visakhapatnam (1.33 mt) in Andhra Pradesh. These rock cavern-based facilities are owned and operated by Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Limited (ISPRL), a special-purpose company established by the government to maintain emergency crude oil stocks during wars, geopolitical disruptions and major supply shocks.

The Mangalore SPR, developed under the first phase of India's strategic petroleum reserve programme, is the country's first such facility to partner with a foreign national oil company. Under an agreement signed in 2018, the UAE's Abu Dhabi National Oil Company leases about 0.75 MT of storage capacity in the 1.5 MT Mangalore cavern from ISPRL.

The arrangement provides ADNOC with a commercial storage base close to one of its key export markets, allowing it to sell part of the stored crude to Indian refiners under commercial agreements. The pact also gives the Indian government the right to access the crude during a national emergency, in accordance with the terms of the agreement. The model helps India generate revenue while ensuring that crude oil remains physically available within the country.

While the International Energy Agency (IEA) recommends countries maintain emergency oil stocks equivalent to at least 90 days of net imports, India currently has storage capacity covering only about 9.5 days. By comparison, other Asian economies have built significantly larger buffers, with China holding stocks equivalent to roughly 90 days and Japan maintaining reserves of around 200 days.

India has consistently lagged on spending for strategic petroleum reserves. Budget documents show that in 2025-26, the government spent only about one-sixth of the allocation earmarked for creating strategic crude oil storage infrastructure. The government had allocated Rs 5,876 crore in the FY26 Budget for strategic oil reserves, but only Rs 1,039 crore was utilised during the year (based on revised estimates). In the FY27 Budget, the allocation for the same has been reduced sharply to Rs 200 crore.