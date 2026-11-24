Only 1.9 per cent of Indian factories have a research and development (R&D) unit, employing just 0.3 per cent of their employees, according to unit-level data from the Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) 2024-25.

The survey data aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent call at Ficci’s annual convention for Indian industry to shed its domestic "comfort zone" mindset and invest aggressively in technology and product development to compete globally.

Research remains concentrated in a few industries. Of the 28 major industry groups, pharmaceuticals alone employs 35.6 per cent of all factory R&D staff. Chemicals, machinery and motor vehicles follow, and these four industries together account for two-thirds of R&D staff.

Electronics, the focus of the government's production-linked incentive schemes, accounts for only 3.9 per cent of R&D staff. Food products, the largest factory employer according to National Statistical Office (NSO) data, accounts for 4 per cent.

Additionally, only 2.7 per cent of India's factories, or 5,816 of the 2.19 lakh in operation, offered their employees any formal training in 2024-25 (FY25). Further, only 2.3 per cent of all factory employees received formal training during the year.

The data further revealed that women accounted for about 18 per cent of both R&D staff and employees who received training.