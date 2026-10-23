Only 1% of engineers work in FDE roles despite rising AI demand: Report

As enterprises increasingly deploy artificial intelligence (AI) in business operations, demand for Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs) is expected to rise. A report by Scaler and CyberMedia Research (CMR) found that 88 per cent of enterprises it surveyed expect demand for these capabilities to grow by 2030.

However, only 1 per cent of surveyed engineers currently work in dedicated FDE roles. Eighty per cent of engineers in these roles report annual incomes of up to ₹1 crore, the report said.

The report, titled ‘India’s FDE Opportunity Report 2026’, is based on a survey of more than 1,000 engineers and 200 enterprise hiring decision-makers, and found that 60 per cent of the enterprises are hiring or plan to hire FDE or FDE-like talent within the next 12 months.

Demand grows beyond coding

FDEs combine software and AI engineering with customer engagement, business problem-solving and production deployment. They help enterprises adapt AI solutions to business requirements, integrate them with existing systems and take them into production.

ALSO READ: L'Oreal CEO says rise of weight-loss drugs impacting skincare consumption The report found that 77 per cent of multinational corporations (MNCs) had defined hiring intentions for FDE or FDE-like roles within the next 12 months. The corresponding figures were 61 per cent for global capability centres (GCCs), 60 per cent for IT services providers, and 50 per cent each for Indian-headquartered enterprises and startups or digital-native companies.

The demand extends beyond dedicated FDE positions. While only 5 per cent of surveyed enterprises reported having dedicated FDE or Forward Deployed Software Engineer roles, 56 per cent said similar work was already being performed under other job titles.

The report also found that 98 per cent of enterprises expected FDE to move beyond being a niche role, which, according to it, indicates that the responsibilities associated with the position could become more widespread.

Skills gap could shape salaries

Applied AI and production deployment remain key hiring requirements. While 77 per cent of enterprises consider production deployment important, only 19 per cent said these skills were readily available in the market.

Similarly, 61 per cent prioritise customer engagement, but only 25 per cent of engineers were rated as having this capability in the report’s readiness assessment.

More than half of surveyed enterprises (51 per cent) prioritise production deployment and troubleshooting assessments when evaluating FDE candidates, compared with 24 per cent that prioritise coding tests.

The report also found that a compensation premium of 21-30 per cent was the most frequently expected range for FDE roles. However, this is an expectation, not a verified market-wide salary premium, it added.

Amar Srivastava, CEO – Online Business and Group CPO at Scaler, said: “Forward Deployed Engineering is shaping up to be one of the most defining engineering careers of this decade.”

The report was independently conducted by CMR through interviews across eight major metropolitan hubs and select Tier II cities in September 2026.