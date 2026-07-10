Only 8 of 23 coal blocks get bids in latest commercial mine auction round
The Coal Ministry received 21 bids from 16 companies, including four first-time participants, for eight of the 23 coal blocks offered in the latest auction round
Saket Kumar
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The Ministry of Coal on Friday opened bids for the 15th round of commercial coal block auctions, held alongside the second attempt of the 13th and 14th tranches, with bids received for eight of the 23 coal blocks on offer.
According to the ministry, a total of 21 bids were submitted for the eight coal blocks, with participation from 16 companies, including four first-time bidders under the commercial coal mining regime.
The ministry described the response as reflecting "robust industry participation" in India's commercial coal mining framework and said the entry of four new bidders demonstrates industry confidence in the policy framework and the opportunities emerging in the coal sector.
The bids will now be examined by a multidisciplinary Technical Evaluation Committee. Bidders found to be technically qualified will be shortlisted for participation in the electronic auction, which will be conducted on the MSTC portal.
The Ministry of Coal said the continued interest in commercial coal block auctions reaffirms the sector's attractiveness and its critical role in supporting industrial growth and strengthening India's energy security, while advancing the country's broader development objectives.
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Topics : Coal Coal mines coal blocks
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First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 8:54 PM IST