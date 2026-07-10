Only 8 of 23 coal blocks get bids in latest commercial mine auction round

The Ministry of Coal on Friday opened bids for the 15th round of commercial coal block auctions, held alongside the second attempt of the 13th and 14th tranches, with bids received for eight of the 23 coal blocks on offer.

According to the ministry, a total of 21 bids were submitted for the eight coal blocks, with participation from 16 companies, including four first-time bidders under the commercial coal mining regime.

The ministry described the response as reflecting "robust industry participation" in India's commercial coal mining framework and said the entry of four new bidders demonstrates industry confidence in the policy framework and the opportunities emerging in the coal sector.