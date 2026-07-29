Only 9% of corporates say fresh graduates are Day-1 ready: Report

However, 68 per cent of students believe that they are Day-1 ready for the corporate world, states the report, The State of College Hiring in India 2026, by HirePro. In fact, 51 per cent of corporates say new graduates need at least a month or more of structured training before they can add meaningful value, and just 5 per cent report no significant skill gaps at all.

The report also identifies a persistent hands-on gap in current curricula. Forty-two per cent of corporates say fresh hires lack applied technical skills, such as coding and engineering domain tools, even when they understand the underlying concepts. Close behind, 37 per cent cite a shortfall in ownership mindset and proactiveness, and another 37 per cent point to structured problem-solving and critical thinking, indicating that soft skills, not just technical training, are now central to the readiness gap.

The report also reveals a stark disconnect between the industry's "skills-first" narrative and the reality of college recruitment in India. Despite a nationwide push towards skills-first hiring, the survey finds that only 21 per cent of Indian companies have fully moved away from relying on academic scores, while 51 per cent still allow CGPA to influence their final hiring decisions.

S Pasupathi, chief operating officer (COO), HirePro, said, "There is a pattern we have watched play out across every hiring cycle for years now, and this report puts a number on it: this was never a gap in conviction. Every organization we work with genuinely wants to hire on merit and potential, not just pedigree."

He further added, "You can rewrite a job description in an afternoon, but redesigning how evaluation actually happens, end to end, takes real work. That is the real story behind the 21% — not a lack of will, but the scale of the operational shift still ahead."

A separate cultural-fit blind spot compounds the problem: Fifty-eight per cent of corporates rank "cultural fit and personality" as a top hiring priority, yet only 27 per cent of students believe these traits matter to recruiters at all — the widest perception gap in the entire study.

Students and corporates appear to be preparing for different hiring criteria altogether.

Students significantly overrate the importance of coding ability (85 per cent perceived vs 67 per cent actual) and communication skills (79 per cent vs 58 per cent), while underestimating how much corporates value domain knowledge (48 per cent perceived vs 67 per cent actual) and learning agility (42 per cent vs 61 per cent). Both groups converge, however, on the importance of problem-solving, aptitude and reasoning, and AI and emerging technology, suggesting these priorities are already well communicated.