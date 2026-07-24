OpenAI use of ANI data doesn't amount to infringement, says Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to grant interim relief to Asian News International (ANI) in its copyright infringement suit against ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, holding that the latter's use of ANI's content to train the large language models (LLMs) underpinning ChatGPT does not, at this stage, amount to copyright infringement.

The court observed that the responses generated by ChatGPT are distinct from ANI's original works and do not constitute reproduction of the agency's copyrighted material. It further held that granting an interim injunction would cause irreparable harm not only to OpenAI and ChatGPT but also to the public at large.

The order comes in ANI's suit alleging that OpenAI used its copyrighted news reports without authorisation to train ChatGPT and that the chatbot could reproduce or generate outputs based on its content.

ANI had sought an interim injunction restraining OpenAI from using its material and sought the deletion of its works from the datasets used for training the AI models.

OpenAI has opposed the plea, contending that ChatGPT does not store or reproduce articles in the manner alleged by ANI and that its outputs are generated afresh rather than copied verbatim. It has also argued that restrictions on AI model training would adversely affect innovation and the development of generative AI technologies.

The case is expected to shape the legal framework governing AI developers' use of copyrighted works and the balance between intellectual property rights and technological innovation.