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Oracle to train 300k youth across UP in AI, cloud, cybersecurity by 2029

The move aims to bolster employability and support career growth, while building a future-ready talent pool for an innovation-led economy

Oracle

Oracle's collaboration with UPSDM will deliver skills training in AI, cloud, cybersecurity, and data science to 300,000 students and professionals by 2029 (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2026 | 2:06 PM IST

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Oracle on Monday announced a partnership with Uttar Pradesh State Skill Development Mission (UPSDM) to deliver skills training in AI, cloud, cybersecurity and data science to three lakh students and professionals by 2029.

The move aims to bolster employability and support career growth, while building a future-ready talent pool for an innovation-led economy.

Oracle's collaboration with UPSDM will deliver skills training in AI, cloud, cybersecurity, and data science to 300,000 students and professionals by 2029, the cloud computing company said in a release.

It entails over 300 hours of structured learning paths across Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), OCI Enterprise AI, OCI Data Science, Oracle APEX, OCI DevOps, and Oracle Security.

 

"The program will be delivered for free as a digital learning experience through UPSDM's Oracle MyLearn, which is a comprehensive training and enablement platform from Oracle University that is used by millions of trainees around the world," the company said.

UPSDM's Oracle MyLearn offers foundational cloud training as well as professional certifications and additional learning tailored to different skill level and goals.

"Learners can earn badges alongside professional certifications to showcase their readiness for specialised roles and to help employers identify qualified candidates," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Oracle Oracle India Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh government

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First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 2:06 PM IST

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