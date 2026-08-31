The Orissa High Court has upheld the state government’s notification prohibiting the manufacture, processing, packaging, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of products containing tobacco or nicotine, including manufactured chewing tobacco. A single-judge Bench of Justice Sanjeeb Kumar Panigrahi dismissed a batch of writ petitions filed by chewing-tobacco manufacturers, including Gopal Aromatic Private Limited, but clarified that the order cannot be read as a blanket ban on all tobacco products in the state. The petitions challenging the January notification had questioned the state’s decision to bring chewing tobacco, including products containing flavours, scents or additives, within the ambit of the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSSA).

On January 21, the Health and Family Welfare Department had issued a notification prohibiting the manufacture, processing, packaging, storage, transportation, distribution or sale of all food products containing tobacco or nicotine as ingredients in the state of Odisha.

The prohibition was extended to food products, whether chewable or otherwise, which are flavoured or scented or mixed with additives, as well as products going by the name or form of gutkha, pan masala, flavoured or scented food products or chewable food products.

The Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011, also prohibit the use of tobacco and nicotine as ingredients in any food product.

The order assumes significance against the backdrop of Odisha’s exceptionally high prevalence of smokeless tobacco use and the growing burden of tobacco-linked diseases, particularly cancers and cardiovascular and respiratory ailments.

In defending the notification, the state cited the latest Global Adult Tobacco Survey data showing that Odisha’s prevalence of current smokeless tobacco use among adults aged 15 and above stood at over 42 per cent, among the highest in the country.

The manufacturers contended that Regulation 2.3.4 only prohibited tobacco or nicotine from being used as an ingredient in another food product and did not authorise a ban on chewing tobacco sold independently.

They also challenged the restriction on their right to carry on business as unreasonable and argued that it adversely affected manufacturers, employees, wholesalers and small retailers.

The High Court rejected the challenge based on the right to trade. While acknowledging that tobacco trade has historically been regulated rather than treated as completely outside commerce, it held that once Regulation 2.3.4 was found applicable, the state could not permit what the regulation itself prohibits.

More importantly, the court observed that chewing tobacco cannot escape Regulation 2.3.4 merely because tobacco is the predominant component of the product. Since tobacco is used in the preparation of chewing tobacco and remains present in the final product, it falls within the statutory definition of an ingredient.

"The government notification shall be understood and enforced as a measure implementing the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011 read with the relevant provisions of the FSSA. It shall not be construed as an independent prohibition upon tobacco or tobacco products outside the statutory requirements contemplated under the FSSA," the order stated.

The court also addressed the industry's argument, stating that the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 (COTPA), and the FSSA can substantially operate together. The existence of COTPA, the court said, does not automatically exclude tobacco-containing products from the operation of the FSSA.

On the discrimination argument, the court accepted the state's distinction between smoking and smokeless tobacco for the purposes of the FSSA. Cigarettes and bidis are intended for combustion and inhalation, whereas manufactured chewing tobacco is intended for oral consumption.

"Even if smoking tobacco causes equally serious health consequences, Article 14 does not require every form of tobacco-related harm to be addressed through the same statutory mechanism," the court observed.