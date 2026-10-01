Orissa HC dismisses Vedanta's plea to enforce 2004 bauxite supply agreement

The Orissa High Court on Thursday dismissed Vedanta Ltd’s plea to revive and enforce a 2004 agreement under which it claimed the Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) committed to supplying 150 million tonnes of bauxite at a specified price.

The high court (HC) held that the doctrine of promissory estoppel cannot be used to compel the state to act contrary to statutory provisions or to confer an enforceable commercial right over natural resources held in public trust.

A division bench of Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Murahari Sri Raman dismissed the writ petition, vacated the interim orders passed in the proceedings and allowed the opposite parties (OMC, the Steel and Mines Department of Odisha and the Ministry of Mines) to take follow-up action according to law.

In 2023, Vedanta had approached the HC after OMC rejected its demand for continuation of the earlier bauxite pricing mechanism under the long-term linkage (LTL) arrangement.

The dispute followed the Odisha government’s decision in 2020 to apply the amended Rule 45 of the Mineral Concession Rules, 2016, for determining the floor price of bauxite in national e-auctions, which Vedanta argued had substantially increased its raw material costs and disrupted the pricing framework under the 2018 LTL policy.

The company had earlier approached the HC in 2020 and 2021 over the revised pricing formula, and on January 25, 2023, the court directed it to submit a comprehensive representation to OMC. After Vedanta submitted representations on February 8 and March 13, 2023, OMC rejected its demand, holding that the LTL sales agreement did not provide for the claimed floor-price formula and that pricing had to conform to the applicable rules and government directions.

The judgment also held that, under Section 17-A of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, and Rule 45 of the Minerals (Other than Atomic and Hydro Carbons Energy Minerals) Concession Rules, 2016, the authorities were justified in raising the demand based on the statutory mechanism for computing the average sale price.

The dispute dates back more than two decades. According to the judgment, an MoU was executed on June 7, 2003, between the Odisha government and Sterlite Industries India Ltd, Vedanta’s predecessor, to set up an alumina refinery complex at Lanjigarh in Kalahandi.

On October 5, 2004, an agreement was signed between OMC and Vedanta under which the state-side arrangement contemplated supplying 150 million tonnes of bauxite for the refinery. The pricing mechanism was linked to the cost of production and the applicable royalty structure for bauxite converted into aluminium in Odisha.

Vedanta claimed that, relying on these assurances regarding both the quantity and price of its raw material, it made substantial investments in Odisha. The company argued that although the mining arrangement ultimately did not materialise, the state’s separate commitment to ensure bauxite availability survived. It sought a direction requiring OMC and the state to provide a minimum of 150 million tonnes of bauxite at the rates contemplated under the 2004 and subsequent agreements, after accounting for supplies already made.

Appearing for the Odisha government, Advocate General Pitambar Acharya argued that the claim was fundamentally barred by delay, laches, waiver and acquiescence. The original MoU of June 2003 had been superseded by the April 2007 MoU, which itself was valid only for two years until April 2009 and had never been extended, he informed the court.

The advocate general further submitted that the 2004 and 2009 joint venture agreements had been lawfully terminated by OMC in September 2015 following the amendment to the MMDR Act.

Acharya also rejected Vedanta’s argument that only the mining component of the old arrangement had been terminated while the alleged commitment to supply 150 million tonnes survived. He submitted that the 2004 agreement was a mine-specific, indivisible and composite arrangement relating to the Lanjigarh and Karlapat mines.

The court also took note of the fact that the termination was not challenged by Vedanta at the relevant time, and the company subsequently signed agreements under the new LTL framework.

Since the mining leases were never granted to the joint venture and the state had not approved the substitution of mines, the state claimed that the agreement could not be dissected so as to selectively enforce its supply provisions.

According to the judgment, Vedanta itself had subsequently accepted the new LTL regime. Following the termination of the joint venture (JV), the company participated in the process under the amended LTL policy, submitted an offer pursuant to the March 2018 expression of interest and signed an LTL sales agreement with OMC on April 20, 2018. A subsequent agreement on May 16, 2023, was also executed and was stated to remain valid until May 15, 2028.

The state argued that Vedanta could not simultaneously accept the benefits of the subsequent statutory and policy regime and seek to resurrect rights under agreements terminated years earlier.

On promissory estoppel, the advocate general submitted that the doctrine could not be used to compel the state or its instrumentalities to act contrary to statute. With Section 17-A(2-B) of the MMDR Act coming into force from January 12, 2015, any attempt to continue or enforce the earlier arrangement in conflict with the amended statutory framework, he argued, was legally impermissible. The state also defended the amended Rule 45(1) mechanism used for determining the average sale price of bauxite.

The HC held that the doctrine loses its applicability where the promise is contrary to statutory provisions or where larger public interest intervenes. More significantly, it said that the doctrine cannot be applied in a manner that governs the utilisation of natural resources that constitute the nation’s wealth and assets and over which the government acts as custodian.

“The doctrine loses its applicability when the promise is contrary to the statutory provisions or on an overwhelming interest of larger public. It would not be applicable in relation to utilisation of the natural resources which is wealth and/or asset of the nation and the government acts as its custodian,” the bench held.

The order also addressed the pricing dispute. The court observed that in terms of Section 17-A of the MMDR Act read with Rule 45 of the 2016 Rules, the authorities were justified in adopting the statutory modality for computation of the average sale price and raising the consequent demand.