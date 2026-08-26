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Home / Industry / News / Over 600,000 Indian travellers visited Singapore in first half of 2026

Over 600,000 Indian travellers visited Singapore in first half of 2026

Indian visitors also topped spending, recording Singapore dollar 374 million in the first quarter of 2026, according to data

Singapore, Costliest City, Louis Vuitton store

Overall, 8.19 million travellers visited Singapore in the first half of this year | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2026 | 1:58 PM IST

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India continued to be an important source market for Singapore's tourism sector in the first half of 2026, with visitor arrivals crossing 600,000 between January and June, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said on Wednesday.

"India's consistent performance is particularly meaningful given the global headwinds the travel industry has had to navigate in recent times. It is a testament to the strong relationships we have built with Indian travellers, our airline partners and the travel trade over the years," STB Regional Director (India, Middle East, South Asia and Africa) Markus Tan said.

Indian visitors also topped spending, recording Singapore dollar 374 million in the first quarter of 2026, according to STB data.

 

Overall, 8.19 million travellers visited Singapore in the first half of this year, according to the STB data.

Looking ahead, STB will continue to focus on working closely with its partners to keep Singapore fresh, accessible and compelling - while continuing to drive quality travel and deepen the market's long-term potential, he added.

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In 2025, international visitor arrivals to Singapore reached 16.9 million, with Mainland China (3.1 million), Indonesia (2.4 million), Malaysia (1.3 million), Australia (1.3 million) and India (1.2 million) forming the top five.

Further, STB said that as India continues to be a key growth market, it is expanding collaborations across travel, aviation and business events to strengthen Singapore's appeal and drive high-quality tourism from India.

Besides striving to be a MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) and cruise tourism hub, STB is also deepening its engagement with Millennials and Gen Z, who increasingly seek culturally relevant, entertainment-led travel experiences to attract more travellers to Singapore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Singapore Singapore Tourism Board Indian tourist Indian travellers

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First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 1:58 PM IST