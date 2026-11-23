For the remaining 20 per cent that saw some productivity gains from applying AI, the total addressable market has barely been touched, Krishan told Business Standard in an exclusive interaction after the launch of PwC India’s Future AI Experience Lab in Gurugram.

“It is not just a question of efficiency. For companies, it is also a question of whether investments in and for AI will succeed in their environment as well,” Krishan said, adding just copying investments may lead to some productivity gains in the short run but can expose enterprises to other issues.

He also spoke about the need for companies, particularly conglomerates, to prepare for compliance with various provisions of the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, which has a May 2027 implementation deadline, by developing and implementing bespoke solutions to comply with the various provisions.

“Because they are conglomerates, they have multiple touchpoints and multiple places where they have stored their data. For them, it is about having solutions for each of these silos,” Krishan said.

Most companies in India and across the globe are no longer thinking about AI solely in terms of the return on investments, but have also expanded their approach to include security and safety of data as a primary concern over the last few months, he said.

Despite the pace of technological developments in AI, the diffusion of this technology for the greater good of humanity will still take time as enterprises grapple with challenges such as cost, change management, and the actual gains from AI, Krishan said.

“I am not talking about the diffusion of AI to make my emailing more productive. Four out of five companies have not really embraced AI in a way that leads to some productivity gains,” he said.

In addition to working out the complex challenges of cost, change management, and figuring out the actual gains from AI, enterprises today also lack the “full conviction” that the technology can be applied at scale to solve their issues, Krishan said.

The creation of the Future AI Experiences Lab is one step toward solving that problem for enterprises by showing them real-world implementations of the problems they face and working on them in a “co-creation” mode, he said, adding that these would also be ope­ned in Bengaluru and Mumbai. “My intention with this Lab is that I should be able to host at least two clients per week and work with them on whatever value and efficiency they are trying to create in a safe micro-environment by using synthetic data provided by them. The clients could be big or small firms, startups, disruptors, anyone,” he said.