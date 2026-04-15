Panic booking of LPG cylinders recedes as deliveries exceed bookings

State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) delivered 47.6 lakh LPG cylinders to domestic consumers on April 14, as against bookings of 43.1 lakh cylinders, the data showed.

The robust deliveries by OMCs have been driven by increased LPG production at refineries, longer intervals between cylinder bookings, prioritisation of supplies across sectors, and a push for alternative fuels.

Before the conflict, the average daily demand for domestic LPG cylinders stood at around 55 lakh.

India has been facing a grave shortage of LPG, or cooking gas, since the conflict began between the US and Iran. Of the total imports, India sources roughly 90 per cent of its LPG imports from West Asia, where supplies have been disrupted.

India has ramped up LPG purchases from the US, while also sourcing from countries including Angola and Iran to offset the shortage.

The Indian government has said that no dry-outs have been reported at distributorships, whereas online booking has increased to 98 per cent from 84 per cent earlier.

In an inter-ministerial briefing, the government said the average sale of auto LPG has increased to around 282 tonnes per day in April so far, compared to an average of 177 tonnes per day during February.

Meanwhile, the government also increased quantities of C3 and C4 streams for critical sectors, including pharmaceuticals, chemicals and petrochemicals, and food and public distribution, to 1,000 tonnes per day from 800 tonnes per day earlier, said Sujata Sharma, joint secretary at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG).

C3 and C4 streams, which include propane, butane, propylene and butenes, are hydrocarbons primarily used for the production of LPG and petrochemicals.

On March 9, the government had directed all refineries operating in the country to use entire C3 and C4 streams for LPG production. The order was later tweaked to divert minimum quantities of these molecules for certain critical sectors.