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Home / Industry / News / Park Medi World to expand hospital network, add 1,450 beds by FY28

Park Medi World to expand hospital network, add 1,450 beds by FY28

The hospital chain, which has 1,168 doctors across the network, plans to add 1,450 beds by FY28 to its current capacity of 4,290. It employs 6,423 people as of March 31, 2026

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Representative Image: Freepik

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2026 | 11:44 AM IST

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Park Medi World is focused on expanding its hospital network across northern India, particularly in Tier 1, 2, and 3 cities and surrounding markets, with plans to add 1,450 beds to its capacity by FY28, the hospital chain said in its annual report for 2025-26.

By building dense regional clusters rather than operating in fragmented geographies, the hospital chain is able to scale efficiently while maintaining consistency in clinical quality and patient experience, Park Medi World said in its first annual report since its listing last year.

The hospital chain, which has 1,168 doctors across the network, plans to add 1,450 beds by FY28 to its current capacity of 4,290. It employs 6,423 people as of March 31, 2026.

 

For acquisitions, the company will focus on hospitals with an existing capacity of 200-250 beds, with potential to expand to 300-350 beds.

"Our priority is facilities in state capitals and district headquarters, particularly those near our existing network to optimise integration and logistics," the report said.

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So far, Park Medi World has added 11 hospitals to its network through acquisitions.

"Our expansion is supported by a balanced mix of greenfield developments and acquisitions. While greenfield projects strengthen our long-term presence, acquisitions allow us to enter new markets faster by leveraging existing infrastructure and accelerating time to market," the report said.

The company is transitioning towards cleaner and more efficient energy systems to reduce dependence on conventional power, the report said, adding that it has installed solar panels across its hospitals.

The hospital chain reported its highest-ever net profit of ₹273.6 crore in FY26, and its total revenue stood at a record ₹1,679.4 crore.

"Our journey began in 2005 with the establishment of Park Hospital in New Delhi... Healthcare demand is most pronounced in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, where rising incomes, broader insurance coverage and increasing awareness are reshaping patient behaviour. Our network is strategically aligned to this shift," Chairman Ajit Gupta said in his message to shareholders.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : hospitals Hospital Healthcare sector Indian healthcare system

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First Published: Aug 30 2026 | 11:43 AM IST