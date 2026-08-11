Tuesday, August 11, 2026 | 02:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to buyStocks to watchQ1 Results TodayGland Pharma ShareGold Silver PriceClaude AI WatermarkHDFC Bank StockAdani stocks Today
Home / Industry / News / Parl panel suggests capping pvt hospital room rates at 3-star hotel tariff

Parl panel suggests capping pvt hospital room rates at 3-star hotel tariff

A parliamentary panel has proposed a 3-star hotel rate benchmark for pvt hospital rooms in metros, citing wide cost gaps between public and private healthcare, calling for greater billing transparency

India's leading hospitals line up expansion plans with 34,000 new beds

The committee cited National Sample Survey data for January-December 2025, which showed average hospitalisation costs of ₹6,631 in government hospitals, compared with ₹50,508 in private hospitals

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 2:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Parliamentary Committee on Health and Family Welfare has recommended capping room charges at private hospitals in large metropolitan cities at the average tariff of three-star hotels in the area surrounding the hospital.
 
The recommendation is part of the committee’s report on the affordability and accessibility of healthcare in India. It noted that hospital room charges vary widely across locations and even among hospitals in the same area.
 
“Having analysed the break up of the hospital billing structure, the Committee believes that rationalising of room charges needs to be done on an emergent basis. The Committee hence recommends that the room charges for a hospital should not exceed the average room tariffs prevailing in three-star hotels in the peripheral area or vicinity of the hospital,” the report said.
   
The committee said expenses related to resident doctors, nursing, consumables, meals and laundry could be added to the basic room tariff while calculating the overall cost.
 
It also recommended the three-star hotel tariff benchmark be made mandatory for private hospitals in large metropolitan cities.

Also Read

real estate, residential buildings

How Sebi's proposal may let developers raise funds without selling projects

Nvidia Corp, Nvidia

Nvidia partners with 6 financial firms to mobilise $500 bn for AI infra

Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO

PF fraud alert: EPFO warns of fake links targeting your UAN, money

crude oil, oil sector

India's US crude imports head for lowest level since Dec 2024: Here's why

Covid-19 India 2025, Covid-19 surge India, active Covid cases India, coronavirus, masking

Severe Covid-19 may 'wake up' dormant viruses in the body, study finds

Gap between hospital and hotel room rates

The report cited examples of the gap between hospital and hotel room rates. At Nanavati Max Hospital in Mumbai’s Vile Parle West, a single private room costs ₹6,000–₹12,000 a day, against ₹2,500–₹4,500 a night at three-star hotels in the area. At Max Super Speciality Hospital in Saket, Delhi, private rooms cost ₹7,000–₹11,500 a day, compared with ₹2,100–₹3,500 at nearby three-star hotels.

Private healthcare costs

The committee cited National Sample Survey data for January-December 2025, which showed average hospitalisation costs of ₹6,631 in government hospitals, compared with ₹50,508 in private hospitals.
 
For childbirth, average out-of-pocket medical expenditure was ₹37,630 in private healthcare facilities, against ₹2,299 in public ones. The parliamentary panel has linked high private healthcare costs to concerns over excessive billing, unnecessary diagnostics and high charges for routine procedures.

Greater price transparency needed

The committee also recommended fixed and unified package rates for standard medical and surgical procedures across public and private healthcare institutions. These should include surgeon fees, diagnostics, consumables and standard post-operative care.
 
For complex or prolonged treatment, it recommended that the hospitals provide patients with a comprehensive, legally binding cost estimate before treatment begins. It also proposed dedicated financial navigators to help patients understand treatment costs, financial assistance and insurance coverage.
 
The committee also called for greater capacity in government hospitals, including more beds and specialist doctors, to reduce dependence on costly private healthcare and lower out-of-pocket spending.

More From This Section

Indegene

Indegene eyes clinical-research acquisition to widen pharma services play

Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra

Only AI alone can help limit AI frauds, says RBI Governor Malhotra

Mahindra & Mahindra, Mahindra Tractor

Tractor retail sales defy El Niño worries, rise 25% in April-July

MEDICAL DEVICE, HEALTHCARE, medical device

Domestic medtech players seek separate legislation for medical devices

fmcg, west asia, conflict, price

FMCG to automobiles: India Inc counting the cost of West Asia conflictpremium

Topics : hospitals healthcare Healthcare in India Private hospitals private healthcare BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 2:15 PM IST