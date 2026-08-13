Parle Products has retained its position for the 14th consecutive year as the most chosen in-home fast-moving consumer goods brand, while Britannia has topped the out-of-home rankings, according to Brand Footprint India 2026, a report by Worldpanel by Numerator. The rankings were determined by Consumer Reach Points (CRP), a measure combining how many consumers buy a brand and how often they do so over a calendar year. In the in-home category, Britannia stood at number 2, followed by Amul at the third spot, Clinic Plus at number 4 and Surf Excel taking the fifth position. In out-of-home, Balaji took the second spot, with Haldiram’s, Cadbury and Amul coming in at numbers 3, 4 and 5.

These rankings are for calendar year 2025.

“A brand high on penetration can obviously gain a higher CRP than frequency. Now, if you take the biscuits category, the category itself is very high on penetration, and high on frequency. Parle Products is clearly high on penetration, it is close to 90 per cent and they also sell multiple packs,” K Ramakrishnan, managing director-South Asia, Worldpanel by Numerator, told Business Standard.

A household that reaches for the same biscuit week after week is telling you something advertising cannot, Mayank Shah, chief marketing officer at Parle Products, said.

“Being recognised as India's Most Chosen FMCG Brand for the 14th consecutive year reflects the trust that generations of consumers have placed in Parle for close to a century. That trust rests on many things coming together: products that offer genuine quality and value, a distribution network that puts a Parle product within reach of a consumer wherever they are, and a price that does not ask anyone to think twice. It also rests on a portfolio that has kept pace with how India eats and shops,” Shah added.

As consumer preferences continue to evolve, Shah said that it remains committed to deepening its reach, strengthening its portfolio through meaningful innovation, and staying true to the values on which the brand was built.

The report noted that Amul broke into the top 5 for the first time in the out-of-home category. In the in-home category, Balaji inched into the top 10 for the first time, and the report pointed out that Rin returned to the top 25 after two years and Campa from Reliance Consumer Products saw one of the steepest penetrations.

Ramakrishnan also added in the release that “Consumer choice remains the most reliable test of a brand’s strength and Brand Footprint has captured that reality for over a decade. But rankings alone don’t tell the full story, Consumer Reach Points (CRPs) do. CRP measures two things together: how many households buy a brand, and how often they come back to it.”

He added that in 2025, those two forces moved differently across categories. Dairy brands, for instance, aren’t especially high on penetration, but rising purchase frequency alone pushed their CRPs up, he said.

“Large and mid-sized brands saw strong CRP growth, but only about half of smaller brands managed to grow theirs at all — a sign that turning visibility into repeat, reliable choice is getting harder,” Ramakrishnan added.

Brand Footprint Top 10 Most Chosen In-Home FMCG Brands of India in 2025:

2026 Rank 2025 Rank Brand CRP (million) 1 1 Parle Products 8515 2 2 Britannia 8296 3 3 Amul 6922 4 4 Clinic Plus 3971 5 5 Surf Excel 3861 6 6 Tata Consumer Products 3418 7 8 Nandini 3240 8 7 Sunfeast 2921 9 11 Balaji 2876 10 9 Haldiram’s 2780

Source: Brand Footprint India 2026, a report by Worldpanel by Numerator.