Parle, Britannia India's most chosen FMCG brands: Brand Footprint India '26

Parle Products has retained its position for the 14th consecutive year as the most chosen in-home fast-moving consumer goods brand, while Britannia has topped the out-of-home rankings, according to Brand Footprint India 2026, a report by Worldpanel by Numerator.

The rankings were determined by Consumer Reach Points (CRP), a measure combining how many consumers buy a brand and how often they do so over a calendar year.

In the in-home category, Britannia stood at number 2, followed by Amul at the third spot, Clinic Plus at number 4 and Surf Excel taking fifth position.

In out-of-home, Balaji took the second spot, with Haldiram's, Cadbury and Amul coming in at numbers 3, 4 and 5. These rankings are for calendar year 2025.

The report noted that Amul broke into the top 5 for the first time in the out-of-home category. In the in-home category, Balaji inched into the top 10 for the first time, and the report pointed out that Rin returned to the top 25 after two years and Campa from Reliance Consumer Products saw one of the steepest increases in penetration.

K. Ramakrishnan, managing director-South Asia, Worldpanel by Numerator, said, “Consumer choice remains the most reliable test of a brand's strength and Brand Footprint has captured that reality for over a decade. But rankings alone don't tell the full story, Consumer Reach Points (CRPs) do. CRP measures two things together: how many households buy a brand, and how often they come back to it.”

He added that in 2025, those two forces moved differently across categories. Dairy brands, for instance, aren't especially high on penetration, but rising purchase frequency alone pushed their CRPs up, he said.

“Large and mid-sized brands saw strong CRP growth, but only about half of smaller brands managed to grow theirs at all — a sign that turning visibility into repeat, reliable choice is getting harder,” Ramakrishnan added.