Thursday, August 13, 2026 | 12:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to buyN Chandrasekaran ResignsKarnataka Bandh TodayGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group StocksGoogle Pixel 11 Launched in IndiaMuthoot FinCorp IPO
Home / Industry / News / Parle, Britannia India's most chosen FMCG brands: Brand Footprint India '26

Parle, Britannia India's most chosen FMCG brands: Brand Footprint India '26

Parle Products retained its in-home leadership for the 14th consecutive year, while Britannia topped the out-of-home rankings, according to Brand Footprint India 2026

fmcg

In the in-home category, Britannia stood at number 2, followed by Amul at the third spot, Clinic Plus at number 4 and Surf Excel taking fifth position

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 12:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Parle Products has retained its position for the 14th consecutive year as the most chosen in-home fast-moving consumer goods brand, while Britannia has topped the out-of-home rankings, according to Brand Footprint India 2026, a report by Worldpanel by Numerator.
 
The rankings were determined by Consumer Reach Points (CRP), a measure combining how many consumers buy a brand and how often they do so over a calendar year.
 
In the in-home category, Britannia stood at number 2, followed by Amul at the third spot, Clinic Plus at number 4 and Surf Excel taking fifth position.
 
In out-of-home, Balaji took the second spot, with Haldiram's, Cadbury and Amul coming in at numbers 3, 4 and 5. These rankings are for calendar year 2025.
   
The report noted that Amul broke into the top 5 for the first time in the out-of-home category. In the in-home category, Balaji inched into the top 10 for the first time, and the report pointed out that Rin returned to the top 25 after two years and Campa from Reliance Consumer Products saw one of the steepest increases in penetration.

Also Read

tractor, agriculture, rural india

Britannia, HUL, M&M: UBS picks stocks to play the rural recovery theme

fmcg

FMCG firms signal Q2 price hikes as input costs stay high, demand resilient

Dabur India

Dabur shares off day's low, turn positive after Delhi HC stays FSSAI order

Britannia Industries share price target

Britannia shares jump 5% after Q1 nos; Nomura retains 'Buy' for 20% upside

Britannia Industries

Britannia Q1 profit rises 14% to ₹591 cr as West Asia war pushes up costs

 
K. Ramakrishnan, managing director-South Asia, Worldpanel by Numerator, said, “Consumer choice remains the most reliable test of a brand's strength and Brand Footprint has captured that reality for over a decade. But rankings alone don't tell the full story, Consumer Reach Points (CRPs) do. CRP measures two things together: how many households buy a brand, and how often they come back to it.”
 
He added that in 2025, those two forces moved differently across categories. Dairy brands, for instance, aren't especially high on penetration, but rising purchase frequency alone pushed their CRPs up, he said.
 
“Large and mid-sized brands saw strong CRP growth, but only about half of smaller brands managed to grow theirs at all — a sign that turning visibility into repeat, reliable choice is getting harder,” Ramakrishnan added.

More From This Section

mine, mines

India nearly doubles planned coal mining capacity in 2025: Report

N Chandrasekaran,Chandrasekaran

N Chandrasekaran's exit puts Tata Digital, semiconductor bets in focuspremium

FILE PHOTO: Chairman of Tata Sons Natarajan Chandrasekaran

Tata Steel under Chandrasekaran: Doubling down on India, fixing Europepremium

Indian Railway

Railways drops risk-sharing plan with private firms for six rail lines

image

D2C startups turn to qcom platforms for festive launchespremium

Topics : Parle Products Parle Britannia Industries Britannia FMCGs FMCG companies FMCG sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 12:26 PM IST