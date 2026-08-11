Parliamentary panel recommends 25% of road budget for public transport

The parliamentary standing committee on transport, tourism and culture on Tuesday recommended that the road transport and highways ministry dedicate a fourth of its road budget allocation to public transport infrastructure.

The committee also recommended viability gap funding for terminals and testing stations, a separate authority for buses, and a ranking of states on bus transport facilitation.

While the complete report was not available at the time of publishing, the panel’s recommendations in its statement focused on enhancing bus transport in the country.

The ranking system recommended by the panel — The State of the States — would be an annual published ranking of states on bus transport facilitation, based on verifiable parameters, from testing density and terminal access to the functioning of emergency systems and the punctuality metrics of the network atlas, with operator and passenger feedback, including the disposal record of citizen vigilance reports.

“The first edition to disclose the identity of the States still operating border check posts,” the panel said.

The panel, headed by Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Sanjay Kumar Jha, recommended that the ministry replace the All India Tourist Permit, within one year, with an All India Passenger Permit issued by the state of first registration, with its rights stated exhaustively on its face.

“Enforce it exclusively through electronic correlation of VAHAN, FASTag and vehicle location data, commission the monitoring centres, end the border check posts in the six States where they persist, and, with the insurance regulator, place the injured passenger's claim beyond dispute,” the committee said.

It also suggested establishing a National Bus Terminals Authority to separate terminal ownership from bus operation as settled national policy, constituting a dedicated terminals authority on the Airports Authority model, and circulating a non-discriminatory access framework on the Kashmere Gate template; frame a National Code for Bus Terminals within one year.

The committee asked the ministry to notify interoperability standards for a National Bus Digital Grid within one year, followed by a public live-tracking layer aligned with Indian Railways specifications, unified booking across public and private operators, a moderated crowdsourced rating system linked to the permit databases, a cVIGIL-pattern citizen vigilance channel with geo-tagged, time-bound reporting of bus and terminal conditions, and a GIS-based network atlas using vehicle tracking and toll data, publishing punctuality and predictability metrics and hazard maps.

It also suggested that participation be phased and made mandatory for commercial permit holders and that the ministry provide a measurable programme of work for the digital pillar within six months.