Patient capital finds its edge in a volatile market amid AI, market anxiety

India accounts for roughly 20 per cent of Verlinvest's global assets under management. The firm has backed 25 Indian consumer brands over 15 years, exiting 16, and currently holds stakes in nine companies including Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters, Epigamia, and The Eye Foundation. Deal sizes in the country typically range from $20 million to $100 million.

The firm's managing director and head of Asia, Arjun Anand, said India's consumer market in 2026 was being shaped by three simultaneous pressures: Middle East-driven inflationary risk, AI-fuelled caution among white-collar consumers, and the rapid rise of quick commerce, and that brands pairing value with convenience were best positioned to capitalise.

India's PE market has been dealing with longer exit cycles and rising LP scrutiny on distributions and exit visibility. According to EY-IVCA, fundraising hit an all-time high of $23.2 billion in 2025, yet 2026 has started cautiously amid geopolitical pressures and equity market volatility.

“The war in the Middle East continues to be a serious concern and can potentially create hugely inflationary headwinds for India,” Anand said. “The rising price of oil will affect and disrupt the supply chain behind the overwhelming majority of consumer goods that Indians need. This inflation is on the horizon, and we don't know how long it will last or how high it will go, which businesses and consumers both need to prepare for.”

He said quick commerce was emerging as a key tailwind for brands. “Given the present environment, I see greater upside potential for value-for-money businesses that match the consumer's current mindset of sensible spending. This is the time to go after convenience plus value packaged in one, such as reliable and quality brands.”

Those pressures have also shaped how Verlinvest thinks about when — and how — to exit.

Anand said the environment was unfavourable for exits — “global news and circumstances keep changing day by day”. The firm partially exited Wakefit, Purplle, and Sula Vineyards between 2020 and 2025 when market conditions were favourable.

“If the cycle today changes because of volatility, then we will aim to hold through the volatility and not exit,” he said, adding that closed-ended funds often lack the flexibility to wait out cycles and may be forced to exit at “less-than-ideal” valuations to return capital to investors.

“While we seem very similar to a fund in many ways, we are not a fund but rather an evergreen investment company,” Anand said. The firm invests directly from its balance sheet rather than fixed-term funds, with investment cycles ranging anywhere from five years to 15 years or more depending on the brand and market conditions.

Anand said Verlinvest relied on three primary exit routes: strategic acquisitions, secondary stake sales, and public listings. Strategic acquisitions typically occurred when companies were in a middle stage of growth, with revenues between ₹200 crore and ₹1,000 crore, while larger and more profitable consumer businesses could tap public markets.

Anand argued that India's public markets still lacked enough listed consumer brands, which had created scarcity premiums for companies such as Unilever and Nestlé. “There are very few names to pick from for a public market investor,” he said, adding there was plenty of appetite for scaled and profitable brands. Secondary sales also remained important, he said, citing Verlinvest's partial exit from Purplle as an example.

Asked whether geopolitical tensions and a potential slowdown in Gulf capital flows could benefit European evergreen investors, Anand said the cautious environment was not limited to the Middle East. “I don't see LP interest being rushed anywhere in the current environment,” he said. Foreign capital flows in both the Middle East and Europe were likely to slow, and deployment decisions across markets would face “careful consideration and slowdown”.

Beyond the macro picture, Verlinvest has been expanding its portfolio into consumer healthcare. Anand said hospitals and single-speciality clinics were increasingly establishing themselves as trusted consumer brands, prompting the firm's investments in The Eye Foundation and Ferty9 Fertility Center. He said the firm saw strong tailwinds driven by rising insurance penetration, premiumisation of quality care, and limited healthcare infrastructure relative to demand. “Our focus is thus going to be limited to consumer healthcare,” Anand said, adding that Verlinvest did not plan to invest in B2B medical businesses or companies serving healthcare providers.

AI, meanwhile, cuts two ways in Verlinvest's analysis — as a consumer headwind and as a business tool.

On the headwind side, Anand said AI was making white-collar consumers more cautious about discretionary spending amid fears around job security. On the opportunity side, he said AI tools were enabling even smaller brands to better understand consumer preferences and deliver more personalised products and marketing — though the same forces were eroding the durability of brand loyalty.

“Brands are not as durable as they used to be two decades ago,” he said, as digital personalisation and agile media channels allow emerging brands to target niche audiences more effectively.

Asked which consumer categories in India remained undervalued, Anand identified two.

Vitamins, minerals, and supplements remained underpenetrated and underserved despite growing global interest. This trend, he said, was signalled by Unilever's acquisition of Grüns, a supplements company. India, he said, still lacked enough brands in the space.