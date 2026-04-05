Payments industry must target beyond growth as RBI shifts focus to risk

For instance, it is for interoperability among the Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) platforms, which help small businesses discount bills that are often held up by large firms. This will lead to a unified ecosystem “where platforms can seamlessly exchange transaction data, enabling wider access to financing. Vendors can upload invoice details on one platform and get financier participation from other platforms in a seamless manner,” says Ketan Gaikwad, managing director and chief executive officer, Receivables Exchange of India. So, how will this work?

Consider the supplier is on-boarded on Platform A and the buyer on Platform B. A will share buyer details on other platforms; B will invite financiers to bid and share details with the supplier through A. The supplier accepts bids on A and financing is done on B. A and B will share revenue in a pre-agreed ratio. FY26 saw invoice financing of nearly ₹350,000 crore on TReDS.

Or take the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). In March, there were 22.64 billion transactions worth ₹29.53 trillion. Can this be replicated across borders? Cross-border B2B payments involve regulatory divergence across jurisdictions, multiple currencies and compliance frameworks. “A ₹50 lakh export invoice cannot be settled the way a ₹500 for coffee is paid for,” admits Movin Jain, cofounder of Skydo, a cross-border payments firm. Consider an Indian information technology services firm invoicing a US client: The payment passes through correspondent banks, takes two to four days, and the firm loses 1-3 per cent to intermediary foreign exchange markups. But payment aggregator-cross border firms licensed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are compressing this to same-day settlement with transparent pricing.

“Building a truly UPI-like cross-border experience — instant, interoperable and near-zero cost — will require multilateral consensus, not just Indian ambition. The direction is right. The distance, however, is considerable,” says Jain. At the retail level, UPI is now live in eight-plus countries. Project Nexus — a Bank for International Settlements-led initiative connecting instant payment systems of India, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand — is expected to go live by 2026-end. “Payments Vision 2028” prioritises cross-border efficiency, proposing single-window authorisation and periodic benchmarking of transaction costs and speed.

The document may catalyse a shift towards even more sophisticated payment architecture. “It is moving payments from a high-growth business to a regulated utility. The key challenge in our digital payments ecosystem is no longer reach, but deepening trust, strengthening infrastructure and enhancing global integration,” notes Rohan Lakhaiyar, partner (financial services risk advisory), Grant Thornton Bharat. And while this will increase compliance costs for payment companies, over the long term, as the market evolves, the ecosystem will grow more confidently through increased adoption by last-mile customers. “This nudge toward a regulated, data-driven, and risk-sensitive ecosystem by the RBI will result in value accruing to those enabling stability, compliance, and system-wide intelligence rather than transaction volume alone. Payments in India are transitioning from a growth story to a governance story,” he adds.

But fuelling ambitions can be tricky.

The impact of the West Asia crisis is yet to play out fully. Look at the figures. Startups raised $10.9 billion in FY26, a drop of 23 per cent compared to FY25 (and a rise of 13 per cent compared to FY24), according to Tracxn’s “India Tech 2025-26” report. As Neha Singh, cofounder of Tracxn, sees it: “Disruptions around key energy routes, such as the Strait of Hormuz, could lead to higher energy costs and broader macroeconomic pressures, which may influence investor sentiment and operational costs for startups.”

The pace of cross-border deal-making may slow as investors conduct deeper risk assessments. In such an environment, startups often shift focus from aggressive global expansion to strengthening operational resilience and improving capital efficiency. And “as a result, the ecosystem may experience a phase of strategic consolidation, with founders navigating more cautious late-stage valuations and evolving global capital,” says Singh. Are mergers and acquisitions in our payments space in the offing?

RBI’s payments vision documents over the years

Foundations (2001-2004)

Paper instruments, mostly cheques, dominated payments. Led to the launch of the Real-Time Gross Settlement system in 2004, the expansion of electronic clearing services

Setting up institutions (2005-2008)

Led to the RBI setting up the Department of Payment and Settlement Systems in 2005. The Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, and PSS regulations, 2008, allowed RBI to

regulate and supervise all payment systems. It led to the establishment of the National Payments Corporation of India in 2008.

Oversight, expansion (2009-2012)

The National Electronic Funds Transfer and Real-Time Gross Settlement systems were expanded, electronic transactions gained traction; RBI enhanced supervision over financial market infrastructures. Inclusion, standardisation (2012-2015)

Outcomes included the licensing and expansion of Prepaid Payment Instruments, groundwork for the Trade Receivables Discounting System, Bharat Bill Payment System, and acceleration of Aadhaar Enabled Payment Systems.

Digital transformation (2016-2018)

Focus was to encourage electronic payments. The period saw the launch of the Unified Payments Interface, which is now live in over 8 countries

Outcomes phase (2019-2021)

Introduced a results-oriented framework under the theme “Empowering Exceptional (E)-payment Experience”. Led to a fourfold increase in digital transactions by 2021.

Globalisation (2025)