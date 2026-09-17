Pet owners emerge as biggest buyers of air purifiers in India: Report

Air purifiers are finding a customer base beyond consumers worried about outdoor pollution. Pet owners are emerging as a significant user group, turning to devices to manage pet hair, dander, and odour as part of everyday indoor-air cleanliness.

According to an analysis by TechArc in collaboration with Infisights, pet owners represent 17 per cent of the consumer voice for air purifiers, making them the largest consumer cohort among buyers of the product.

Why do pet owners buy air purifiers?

One of the main reasons pet owners buy air purifiers is to deal with pet hair and dander. According to the analysis, consumers say they can see hair, dander and dust collecting in the purifier’s filter. This gives them a visible indication that the purifier is removing pollutants from the air, making its benefits easier to notice.

Pet odours are another reason consumers turn to air purifiers. According to the analysis, consumers cited pet smells alongside other common indoor odours, such as those from cooking and incense. For pet owners, controlling these smells can therefore be an important benefit of air purifiers. Consumers also see multi-stage filtration as an important feature. Air purifiers that combine a pre-filter, HEPA filter and activated carbon filter are associated with tackling different types of indoor pollutants.

What does this mean for brands?

For air purifier brands, the analysis points to an opportunity to target pet-owning households more directly. With pet owners accounting for 17 per cent of the consumer voice, they are a sizeable group rather than a niche audience. According to TechArc, brands could develop products and messaging specifically for these households, but any pet-friendly proposition would need to be backed by actual product performance.

The analysis also suggests that consumers are looking beyond AQI readings and technical specifications when judging an air purifier. For pet owners, benefits such as reducing pet odours, hair, dander and dust are more important than technical claims about filtration.

This has implications for product design. Air purifiers aimed at pet-owning households need to be easy to operate, quiet enough for long periods of use and simple to maintain. Easy filter cleaning, convenient replacement and transparent long-term costs are particularly important when designing the product.

The analysis noted that since pet owners use air purifiers for reasons other than pollution, the products could increasingly be marketed as everyday household appliances. It also said that brands should focus their communication not only on outdoor AQI and technical specifications, but also on how air purifiers fit into everyday life with pets. However, simply using 'pet-friendly' as a marketing label may not be enough. The claim needs to be supported by effective filtration, ease of use and a straig