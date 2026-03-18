Petrol dealers may face cash crunch as OMCs seek advance payments

As crude oil prices hover around and above $100 per barrel, Indian refiners are incurring losses on petrol and diesel sales, with retail prices unchanged in the country. OMCs, which earlier supplied fuel to dealers on a three- to five-day credit cycle, are now demanding advance payments.

“This is a big setback and will result in a cash crunch for us. Advance payments also discourage us from buying more fuel from the companies. This could lead to a limited fuel supply at outlets,” said Uday Lodh, president of the Consortium of Indian Petroleum Dealers.

Dealers said the move comes as OMCs are booking losses on petrol and diesel at current prices and are indirectly seeking to curb sales.

State-run OMCs — Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation — control around 90 per cent of fuel outlets in India. Queries sent to the three companies remained unanswered at the time of going to press.

“We supply large volumes of fuel to transporters and industries, which also buy from us on a credit basis. The mechanism made it possible for us to serve these customers. We are in talks with the authorities concerned to resolve the issue,” said Ajay Bansal, president of the All India Petroleum Dealers Association.

Meanwhile, the government said India has adequate crude supplies despite the crisis in West Asia. Petrol pumps across the country remain well-stocked, with no reports of dryouts, said Sujata Sharma, joint secretary at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, on Wednesday.