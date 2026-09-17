Oil ministry officials meet petroleum dealers body on MDR exemption demand

Senior officials from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) on Thursday held meetings with the All India Petroleum Dealers Association (AIPDA) to discuss the dealers’ demand for exemption from the merchant discount rate (MDR) on UPI transactions.

The dealers’ body said in a statement on Thursday that it conveyed its concerns to senior officials of the oil ministry during the discussions. It argued that the additional cost could put pressure on dealer margins, as fuel retailing operates on prescribed commissions.

The meeting comes amid concerns raised by petroleum dealers over the proposed imposition of an MDR of Rs 5 per transaction on petrol and diesel purchases above Rs 2,000. Such transactions account for around 30-40 per cent of total purchases across retail outlets in the country, said a person aware of the matter.

During the meeting, oil ministry officials explained the rationale behind introducing MDR and how the mechanism could support the development of the next layer of India’s UPI digital infrastructure. “Petroleum dealers have been at the forefront of adopting digital payments and have worked closely with the Government to promote their use across the country,” AIPDA said.

The association said its concerns were addressed during the discussions and it expects the dialogue with the government to continue. “We look forward to continuing the dialogue towards a mutually beneficial solution for consumers, petroleum dealers, and all stakeholders in India’s UPI ecosystem,” the body said.

Under the new UPI pricing framework, transactions above the prescribed threshold at merchants are subject to MDR, with fuel transactions covered under a specific flat-rate structure. The government has maintained that the revised framework is aimed at ensuring the long-term sustainability of the UPI ecosystem while keeping charges relatively low for merchants. The issue assumes significance for the fuel retail sector as digital payments have become an important mode of payment at petrol pumps, particularly for higher-value purchases.

Petroleum dealers, however, have sought a complete exemption for fuel retail transactions, citing the nature of their business and the impact of transaction-related costs on their margins.

The issue remains under discussion between the government and the petroleum dealers’ body, with AIPDA adding that it will continue engaging with the oil ministry. The association’s statement did not indicate whether the government had agreed to its demand for an exemption or whether any specific decision had been taken on the matter.