Pharma dept to offer gap funding for early-stage novel drug discovery

The Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) will now aim to provide critical gap funding to start-ups and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to venture into high-risk innovation ecosystems for discovering new drugs and therapies.

The new track to fund early-stage novel drug discovery will be part of the DoP’s ₹5,000 crore Promotion of Research and Innovation in Pharma and MedTech (PRIP) Scheme, which aims to fund research projects and accelerate investments in the pharma and medical device fields.

“Financial assistance of up to Rs 50 crore per company/project/portfolio of projects will be provided, subject to a minimum co-funding of 25 per cent of the project cost(s) from bona fide institutional investors,” the department said on Wednesday.

Start-ups and MSMEs undertaking New Chemical Entity (NCE) and New Biological Entity (NBE) projects at Technology Readiness Levels (TRL) 1, 2 or 3 will be eligible to apply under this new exclusive track.

An official in the know told Business Standard that applications for the new track have been called for under the second tranche of projects to be approved under the PRIP Scheme.

“This will act as large-scale risk capital to startups and MSMEs and catalyse participation of institutional investors at an earlier stage of drug development, enabling more indigenous NCE and NBE assets to progress from discovery towards clinical development and help build a globally competitive drug innovation pipeline,” the person quoted above said.

The first tranche saw 41 projects approved for around ₹1,600 crore in financial assistance. “Evaluation of the remaining applications under the first round is underway, with further results to be announced over the coming month,” the DoP said.

The department stated that the approved projects are expected to catalyse an additional ₹3,020 crore of private investment, taking the total research and development (R&D) investment across these projects to around ₹4,620 crore.

The approved portfolio spans the innovation value chain, covering novel drug discovery, clinical development and innovative medical technologies.

“Of the 41 projects approved so far, 12 are at an early stage and 29 are at a later stage. 19 projects are being undertaken by startups and MSMEs, while 22 are being undertaken by large companies,” the DoP said.

It added that the portfolio includes projects by companies and innovators such as Biocon, Bharat Biotech, Sun Pharma, Wockhardt and Mankind Pharma, among others.

Projects supported under these categories include an antibacterial targeting multidrug-resistant gram-negative infections, an exosome-based regenerative therapy for corneal disease and an in-vivo CAR-T platform.